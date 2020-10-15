Outfield Music, Food & Arts Festival Returns In 2021

Outfield Music, Food & Arts Festival is taking a leap in its second year, with the release of an entrancing artist line up for 2021. Headlining Outfield Festival in 2021 are kiwi music icons The Phoenix Foundation, alongside one of New Zealand's most evocative and profound young songwriters Nadia Reid and local Hawke’s Bay legend Thomas Oliver.

After a successful inaugural festival in 2020, the family-friendly festival will be building on their progress, expanding the event to accommodate more attendees and include a third stage.

The festival will take place on the 13th of February 2021, in the picturesque backblocks of Te Awanga, surrounded by it’s rolling hills, natural water features and nestled by the Clifton Cricket Club.

The Phoenix Foundation are set to release their new album Friend Ship this Friday, 16th October.. Friend Ship will be the band’s seventh album, and their first since 2015’s acclaimed Give Up Your Dreams. The album title feels appropriate, as one of the lead tracks features vocals from good friend of the band, Nadia Reid.

Nadia Reid has been critically acclaimed for her intimate musical soundscape and unique voice. She has been described by The Guardian as “an understated, wise guide through uncertain territory.” Reid’s latest nationwide tour with Tiny Ruins has seen several shows selling out. After the release of her third studio album of

‘Out of My Province’ earlier this year, she has been nominated for an APRA Silver Scroll (announced 14th Oct) and for Album of the Year and Best Solo Artist at the 2020 NZ music awards set to take place next month. Nadia will be joined by her band on the festival stage.

APRA Silver Scroll winner, Thomas Oliver is one of New Zealand’s most talented all-round musicians. Gaining international recognition on a global level as a leading player of the Weissenborn lap-slide guitar and one of the most celebrated

Drum and Bass vocalists, having also collaborated with some of the biggest D&B producers and labels in the world. Oliver has recently embarked on a Nationwide tour showcasing his latest album The Brightest Light which has over 3.5 million plays on Spotify alone. Expect to see Thomas take over the festival stage joined by his band.

The creatives behind Outfield have collectively dedicated over a decade to the New Zealand music scene, and toured numerous high-quality international as well as local acts throughout the country. Now, they want to give back to Hawkes Bay by curating a unique festival experience at home.

The festival features a diverse selection of New Zealand artists, catering to a variety of soundscapes, with the likes of Raiza Biza, Villette, Daily J, Chicorelli and Tali, Mini Simmons, Being, Hail to the Thieves, PollyHill, Peach Milk, Bontempo, Burnzy and many more.

Outfield Festival is a celebration of music, food, arts and community with a strong focus on sustainability and environmentally conscious festival practices for a family friendly event. There will be a large selection of locally sourced food vendors and several art installations from some of the most innovative artists in New Zealand.

Outfield’s 2020 headliner Ladi6 said, “It was an honour and privilege to play the premiere Outfield Festival and experience a festival on the rise to becoming the baddest best festival in the Hawkes Bay area. I only hope to be invited back to play again someday!”

With a world class golf course, vintage car museum, and the world’s largest, most accessible Gannet nesting place located nearby at Cape Kidnappers Gannet Colony, Outfield isn’t just a festival, for out-of-towners, it’s also the highlight of a summer holiday in the bay.

Outfield’s gates open at 1pm on Saturday the 13th of February 2021.

To buy tickets and to see the full line up visit: www.outfieldfestival.co.nz

