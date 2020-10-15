Biggest Timeline Of Te Reo Māori History Launched

The most comprehensive timeline of significant events in the history of te reo Māori is now available online, tracing key milestones in the revitalisation of the language.

“Te reo Māori is the first language of Aotearoa, and so this timeline is an important element in understanding our history and also for the Ministry to make available as a public resource,” says Manatū Taonga Chief Historian Neill Atkinson.

“The timeline includes more than 200 entries – from the printing of the first Māori language books in the early 19th century to the Māori language claim (WAI11) being brought before the Waitangi Tribunal in 1985, and right up to this year when 1 million people celebrated a te reo Māori moment.

“Te reo Māori has survived all sorts of ups and downs, and that’s because of the love Māori have for their language. The timeline helps take us on the journey and encourages all New Zealanders to take up the wero, and keep growing the use.”

The Te Mana o te reo Māori timeline is accompanied by 24 biographies of key people and organisations that have played a part in this story, including Huirangi Waikerepuru, Cathy Dewes, Dame Naida Glavish, Piripi Walker, Kāterina Mataira and Richard Benton.

These features are part of the Te Mana o te reo Māori web story, the latest resource produced as part of Te Tai Treaty Settlements stories.

This story is produced by Manatū Taonga Ministry for Culture and Heritage and Te Taura Whiri i te reo Māori.

Check it out online now: https://teara.govt.nz/en/te-tai/te-mana-o-te-reo-maori-home

