Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Biggest Timeline Of Te Reo Māori History Launched

Thursday, 15 October 2020, 4:20 pm
Press Release: Ministry For Culture And Heritage

The most comprehensive timeline of significant events in the history of te reo Māori is now available online, tracing key milestones in the revitalisation of the language.

“Te reo Māori is the first language of Aotearoa, and so this timeline is an important element in understanding our history and also for the Ministry to make available as a public resource,” says Manatū Taonga Chief Historian Neill Atkinson.

“The timeline includes more than 200 entries – from the printing of the first Māori language books in the early 19th century to the Māori language claim (WAI11) being brought before the Waitangi Tribunal in 1985, and right up to this year when 1 million people celebrated a te reo Māori moment.

“Te reo Māori has survived all sorts of ups and downs, and that’s because of the love Māori have for their language. The timeline helps take us on the journey and encourages all New Zealanders to take up the wero, and keep growing the use.”

The Te Mana o te reo Māori timeline is accompanied by 24 biographies of key people and organisations that have played a part in this story, including Huirangi Waikerepuru, Cathy Dewes, Dame Naida Glavish, Piripi Walker, Kāterina Mataira and Richard Benton.

These features are part of the Te Mana o te reo Māori web story, the latest resource produced as part of Te Tai Treaty Settlements stories.

This story is produced by Manatū Taonga Ministry for Culture and Heritage and Te Taura Whiri i te reo Māori.

Check it out online now: https://teara.govt.nz/en/te-tai/te-mana-o-te-reo-maori-home

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Ministry For Culture And Heritage on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Back On The Stairway To Heaven: Led Zeppelin Wins Over Spirit

In March, the 9th US Circuit Court of Appeal upheld an original jury finding that Led Zeppelin’s Stairway to Heaven did not infringe copyright in Spirit’s 1968 song Taurus . Michael Skidmore, who had filed the suit in 2014 as trustee of the ... More>>


Amazon Original: Borat Subsequent Moviefilm - Trailer And Launch Date

OFFICIAL TRAILER: “BORAT SUBSEQUENT MOVIEFILM: DELIVERY OF PRODIGIOUS BRIBE TO AMERICAN REGIME FOR MAKE BENEFIT ONCE GLORIOUS NATION OF KAZAKHSTAN” Film to Launch Globally on October 23rd Exclusively on Amazon Prime Video... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 