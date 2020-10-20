GOING DEEPER. Love Letter To Nazaré

Directed by Luke Huxham, The first-ever cinematic documentary capturing the story behind the world's largest waves in Nazaré, and men and women are brave enough to ride them.

"Going Deeper - Love letter to Nazaré" is a passion project filmed in Nazare, Portugal, with the local community's support. This isn't an action sports film. It's not even a surf film. It's a human story set amongst the most powerful waves known to man. And a tribute to Praia do Norte. One of the most beautiful and dangerous beaches in the world, where feats once thought impossible, have been achieved by the brave.

The film features Abraham Ho, Alex Botelho, Justine Dupont, Hugo Vau, and Fred David, all of which share their stores about their personal journey towards riding the waves in Nazare and the physical and mental preparations demanded by this unforgivable ocean swell.

“When you're on the wave, or when you're falling and underneath the water, there’s no one that's there with you.”

– Alex Botelho –

The project's aim was to create a personally funded film that would appeal to audiences not just within extreme sports but to everyday people. People that were being exposed to big wave surfing for the first time. We wanted to create a story that was pure and unaltered by external branding or sponsor messages. And ultimately, a film that gave back to Nazaré, a beautiful city with a welcoming local community.

"GOING DEEPER" Is the 2nd short film directed by Luke Huxham and produced by his studio, Huxham Creative Studio, based in Tokyo, Japan. With executive producer Hoshino Atushi giving birth to this project's idea. The film will be entered into film festivals locally in Japan and internationally.

The film is available now, online, and free via vimeo.com at the link below.

https://vimeo.com/huxhamcs/goingdeeper

© Scoop Media

