Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Take A Break & Listen To The New Single "Away" From Dave Blennerhasset's New Album Fifty Two Mondays

Friday, 23 October 2020, 4:07 pm
Press Release: Underfoot Records

Fifty Two Mondays, Dave Blennerhassett’s studio album is finally available to stream on 16 October 2020 on Spotify or your favourite streaming platform.

Born and raised in New Zealand's windy Wellington, singer/songwriter Dave Blennerhassett now calls Sydney’s Northern Beaches home, which means we can claim him as an Australian gem, like Crowded House, Pavlova and Phar Lap!

If you haven't listened to the album yet, Fifty Two Mondays delivers a potent package of pathos and humour, moving easily through catchy melodic hooks, bedded down by carefully crafted rhythms. His lyrics explore the changing landscapes of life, love & being.

Recorded over fifty-two Mondays with friend, producer and long time collaborator, Underfoot Records' Mic Hardwick, the collection will draw you in - poignant, evocative and musically rich.

Add it to your playlist, become a follower and listen on endless repeat. It's a beautiful song. Enjoy with a good glass of red - and then tell all your friends.

Listen to 52 Mondays on your favourite stream

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Underfoot Records on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Estère At San Fran

Appearing at Wellington's San Fran to promote her new single, Calculated Risk, the local musician sutured together a highly impressive set of syncopated soul beats, weaving a brilliant dance cloth of iridescent splendour.More>>

Back On The Stairway To Heaven: Led Zeppelin Wins Over Spirit

In March, the 9th US Circuit Court of Appeal upheld an original jury finding that Led Zeppelin’s Stairway to Heaven did not infringe copyright in Spirit’s 1968 song Taurus. Michael Skidmore, who had filed the suit in 2014 as trustee of the ... More>>


Amazon Original: Borat Subsequent Moviefilm - Trailer And Launch Date

OFFICIAL TRAILER: “BORAT SUBSEQUENT MOVIEFILM: DELIVERY OF PRODIGIOUS BRIBE TO AMERICAN REGIME FOR MAKE BENEFIT ONCE GLORIOUS NATION OF KAZAKHSTAN” Film to Launch Globally on October 23rd Exclusively on Amazon Prime Video... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 