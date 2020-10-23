Take A Break & Listen To The New Single "Away" From Dave Blennerhasset's New Album Fifty Two Mondays

Fifty Two Mondays, Dave Blennerhassett’s studio album is finally available to stream on 16 October 2020 on Spotify or your favourite streaming platform.

Born and raised in New Zealand's windy Wellington, singer/songwriter Dave Blennerhassett now calls Sydney’s Northern Beaches home, which means we can claim him as an Australian gem, like Crowded House, Pavlova and Phar Lap!

If you haven't listened to the album yet, Fifty Two Mondays delivers a potent package of pathos and humour, moving easily through catchy melodic hooks, bedded down by carefully crafted rhythms. His lyrics explore the changing landscapes of life, love & being.

Recorded over fifty-two Mondays with friend, producer and long time collaborator, Underfoot Records' Mic Hardwick, the collection will draw you in - poignant, evocative and musically rich.

Add it to your playlist, become a follower and listen on endless repeat. It's a beautiful song. Enjoy with a good glass of red - and then tell all your friends.

Listen to 52 Mondays on your favourite stream

