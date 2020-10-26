IMUGI UNVEIL EYE-POPPINGLY VIVID VIDEO FOR DREAMY SINGLE ‘SOMEBODY ELSE’

UPCOMING EP - DRAGONFRUIT - OUT THIS FRIDAY 30 OCTOBER

Ahead of the imminent release of their sophomore EP DRAGONFRUIT this Friday, divine electro-synth-pop duo IMUGI reveal an eye-catching and über-fun video for their captivating, dreamy single ‘Somebody Else’.

Stunningly multi-faceted in colour, the video shimmers with dazzling kaleidoscopic brilliance. Floating lyrics, smooth bass, swirling synth passages and punchy lo-fi drum grooves shadow Imugi as they find themselves immersed in an idealistic alternate virtual reality. Through this lens of many prismatic tints, Carl and Yery dive deep into daydreams of a life where true wealth can be understood to lie within our beings, not through being caught up in the shallow aesthetics of the material world.

WATCH THE VIDEO FOR ‘SOMEBODY ELSE’ HERE

About the making of the ‘Somebody Else’ music video, Co-Director, editor and animator Casey Yeoh says, “The making of the Somebody Else video came together really naturally and collaboratively, within our circle of friends and creatives. At the core of it, we wanted to create something that explored ideas of materiality in an age when things can be so instantaneous. The video reflects the songs themes; the external struggles we face seeing images of a perceived extreme wealth - that is often used to validate what real success is. We wanted to return with our authentic selves to spark this new chapter of Imugi, reflected in the boldness and vibrancy within the video.”

Imugi singer Yery adds, “We wrote ‘Somebody Else’ as an ode to imposter syndrome, the suffering and greed that money and status brings. Just your usual existential dread. Carl created this beautiful cosmic beat with the smoothest bass line - the vocal melodies and words came so easily. We wrote this one in Carl and KC’s room as we do with most of our songs. Nobody under late capitalism really has the luxury to say, “let’s forget about our debt and bills and just live laugh love to the fullest!” It’s kind of funny in a sad way.”

Immediate, intricate and meditative, the dream-pop of ‘Somebody Else’ quickly draws you in and takes you on a captivating musical wave before delivering you gently back, leaving you wanting more.

And more is to come when DRAGONFRUIT drops this Friday 30th October. Be excited and stay tuned as the buzz is strong on this one!

“Dazzling with producer Carl’s celestial synths and vocalist Yery’s hypnotic lull, on ‘Somebody Else’ Imugi transport to an astral realm. Leaving earth’s trivial theatrics behind as they imagine a utopian paradise, the new single is a daydreamers delight waiting for you to get lost in.” – SNIFFERS

LISTEN TO ‘SOMEBODY ELSE’ HERE

“Imugi are on a winning streak…Let's get the stream count up on 'Somebody Else', and maybe Imugi will get the hint that we want more where this came from...” – UNDER THE RADAR

NEW EP DRAGONFRUIT OUT THIS FRIDAY 30 OCTOBER

