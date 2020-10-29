Rob Ruha Announced As Winner Of The 2020 APRA Maioha Award

HE WHAKATAIRANGA TĒNEI KIA MŌHIO TE TINI ME TE MANO, KO ROB RUHA TE TOA O ‘TE TOHU MAIOHA NĀ APRA’ MŌ TE TAU 2020

Rob Ruha

I whakawhiwhia a Rob Ruha ki ‘Te Tohu Maioha nā APRA’ 2020, ki te pō tuku taonga Silver Scroll’s ki Tāmaki Makaurau.

Rob Ruha was presented with the APRA Maioha Award at the 2020 APRA Silver Scroll Awards in Tāmaki Makaurau tonight.

Ka whakanui ‘Te Tohu Maioha nā APRA’ i te kōunga o Te Reo Māori, ā, i whakarangatira tēnei pō ia Ruha mō tana waiata rōreka a ‘Ka Mānu’. Ko Bella Kalolo rātou ko Maisey Rika, ko Majic, ko Ria Hall, ko Seth Haapu, ko Troy Kingi, ko The Witch Dr ngā kaiwhakangahau i waiata ngātahi kia Rob Ruha.

The APRA Maioha Award recognises exceptional waiata featuring te reo Māori, and Ruha was celebrated for Ka Mānu, a powerful waiata performed alongside Bella Kalolo, Maisey Rika, Majic, Ria Hall, Rob Ruha, Seth Haapu, Troy Kingi, and The Witch Dr.

I titoa tēnei waiata a ‘Ka Mānu’ e Rob Ruha ki te whakakōrero i ngā heipūtanga e karapoti ana i te waahi tapu ki Ihumātao. Ka whakakipakipa tēnei waiata i te maungārongo, i te kotahitanga, otirā, ka hura tēnei waiata i ngā pēhitanga ki ngā iwi taketake puta noa i te ao.

Ka Mānu was written by Ruha in response to the dispute around Ihumātao, speaking of unity and peaceful resistance, and highlighting the issues of oppression for indigenous people around the world.

Hei āpititanga ki te kaupapa o te waiata, arā, te kotahitanga, ka tūhono tēnei waiata i ētahi o ngā kaiwaiata puta noa ia Aotearoa whānui. He waiata kikī ana i te tūmanako me te aroha.

In continuing the theme of unity, the song brings together musicians from across Aotearoa for a stirring performance full of aroha and hope.

Inā hoki te nui o te wā kua kuhu atu a Rob Ruha (uri o Te Whānau a Apanui, Ngāti Porou, Ngāti Tūwharetoa, Rongowhakaata, Tainui, Te Arawa, Ngā Ariki-kaipūtahi, Ngā Puhi) ki ngā rārangi whiringa toa mō ‘Te Tohu Maioha nā APRA,’ ā, koinei te wā tuatoru putaina ai tōna ihu. I toa a Rob Ruha i te tau 2014 me tana waiata ‘Tiki Tapu,’ ā, i toa i te tau 2016 me tana waiata ‘Kariri’ anō hoki.

Rob Ruha (Te Whānau a Apanui, Ngāti Porou, Ngāti Tūwharetoa, Rongowhakaata, Tainui, Te Arawa, Ngā Ariki-kaipūtahi, Ngā Puhi) has been a finalist multiple times, and this is his third time taking home the Maioha Award after previously winning for his song Tiki Tapu in 2014, and again in 2016 for Kariri.

Nā Hinewehi Mohi ‘Te Tohu Maioha nā APRA’ i tuku atu i tēnei tau. I tuku atu ki tētahi pāohotanga motuhake mā te ipurangi ki te pō tuku taonga o ngā Silver Scrolls. I waiatatia a ‘Ka Mānu’ e te pēne rekereke, pēne ōrongonui nō Te Whanganui-a-Tara, arā, a Tomorrow People anō hoki. He mea hopu, he mea rekoata ki te whare pūoro ki Massey.

This year the Maioha Award was presented by Hinewehi Mohi in a special online broadcast of the Silver Scroll Awards that included a performance of Ka Mānu by Te Whanganui-a-Tara reggae supergroup Tomorrow People, filmed and recorded live at the beautiful Massey Studio.

Koinei te tau tuangahuru mā waru mō tēnei tohu, arā, ‘Te Tohu Maioha nā APRA.’ He taonga i whakairohia e Brian Flintoff, ka tapaina ki te ingoa e kiia nei ko ‘Te Ngore.’ Nā, ko ētahi o ngā kaiwaiata kua whakawhiwhia ki te taonga nei i ngā tau ko; Ruia Aperahama rātou ko Ngahiwi Apanui, ko Whirimako Black, ko Maisey Rika, ko Stan Walker, ko Troy Kingi, ko Alien Weaponry anō hoki.

This is the 18th year in which the APRA Maioha Award has been presented, with artists such as Ruia Aperahama, Ngahiwi Apanui, Whirimako Black, Maisey Rika, Stan Walker, Troy Kingi, and Alien Weaponry all having received the Te Ngore - the Maioha award sculpture carved by Brian Flintoff.

Ko Seth Haapu rātou ko Maimoa ngā kaiwaiata i whai waahi atu ki te rārangi whiringa toa ki te taha ia Rob Ruha i tēnei tau. Ko Seth Haapu me tana waiata rōreka e kiia nei ko ‘Ūkaipō’ me te kāhui kaiwaiata e kiia nei ko Maimoa me tā rātou waiata arotini a ‘Whāia.’

The other two finalists for the award this year were Seth Haapu for his powerful ballad Ūkaipō and Maori music collective Maimoa for their pop waiata Whāia.

Hei āpiti atu ki ‘Te Tohu Maioha nā APRA,’ ko ngā tohu e kiia nei ko te ‘Te Tohu SOUNZ Contemporary,’ ko te tohu mō te titonga hōu ki tētahi kiriata ‘APRA Best Original Music in a Feature Film Award’ ko te tohu mō te titonga hōu ki tētahi raupapatanga ‘APRA Best Original Music in a Series Award,’ me te tohu whakaihu waka, te tohu kairangi e kiia nei ko ‘Te Tohu Silver Scroll.’

Four other awards are also being presented at the 2020 APRA Silver Scroll Awards this evening: the SOUNZ Contemporary Award, APRA Best Original Music in a Feature Film Award, and APRA Best Original Music in a Series Award, as well as the eponymous Silver Scroll Award.

A kāti hā, i whakapāohotia whānuitia ngā tohu nei ki tētahi pāohotanga mataora mā te ipurangi. Ko Julia Deans te ringa tohutohu, ringa puoro i tēnei tau.

The awards were broadcast live online, with Julia Deans in the role of music director this year.

Kāore e ārikarika ngā mihi ki a Te Māngai Pāho mō tā rātou kaha ki te tautoko i ‘Te Tohu Maioha nā APRA’.

With warmest thanks to Te Māngai Pāho for their support of the APRA Maioha Award.

