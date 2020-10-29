Entries Open For Zonta Ashburton Female Art Awards 2021

With a major cash prize, and a solo exhibition up for grabs, the Ashburton Art Gallery and the Zonta Club of Ashburton are thrilled to announce the call for entries for the annual Zonta Ashburton Female Art Awards (ZAFAA) and exhibition. Open to all emerging and mid-career artists residing in Canterbury, the award seeks to raise the status of female visual artists and recognise excellence in fine arts practice.

“There are plenty of art awards in New Zealand that cater to established artists,” says Gallery Manager/Curator Shirin Khosraviani, “but not many that focus particularly on women and the challenges that face them in the art world.”

Together with the Premier Award is a Young Generation Award for female artists between the ages of sixteen and twenty. This cash prize will acknowledge outstanding potential in visual art with the aim to encourage further creative endeavours, an outcome well suited to Zonta – a global organisation of women working together to advance the status of women worldwide.

Ashburton Zonta member Kathy McKimmie says “The Zonta Club of Ashburton are proud to be supporting contemporary female artists in such a direct and meaningful way and are enthusiastic about our continuing involvement in the fifth year of the Awards.”

Entries will be shortlisted by a panel of judges comprised of three art sector professionals. The awards will be announced by the judges on the opening night on 5 March 2021. The exhibition will be accompanied by a show from ZAFAA20 Premier Award winner, Christchurch ceramist Janna van Hasselt.

ZAFAA21 entry forms are now available through the Gallery’s website:

https://ashburtonartgallery.org.nz/exhibition/zonta-ashburton-female-art-awards-2021/

Entries close Sunday 30 November 2020.

ZAFAA21 is supported by Zonta Club of Ashburton,Ashburton District Council and Creative Communities Grant, Forsyth Barr, ANZ Private Banking, Bushey Park Trust, Everist Gilchrist Lawyers, Straight 8 Estate Wine and David Montgomery Agribusiness Consultants & Valuers.

Key dates for entering ZAFAA20:

29 November 2020 | Entries close

18 January 2021 | ZAFAA20 finalists and judges announced

1—11 February 2021 | all finalists works to arrive at the Gallery

5 March 2021 at 7pm | Exhibition opening

6 April 2021 | Exhibition ends

© Scoop Media

