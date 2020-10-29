Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Auckland 16s And 18s Named For Southern Matches

Thursday, 29 October 2020, 5:04 pm
Press Release: Auckland Rugby League

The Auckland representative U18 and U16 sides have been named for Saturday's matches against their Southern Zone counterparts at Mount Smart Stadium.

In total 10 Auckland Rugby League clubs are represented across the two playing groups.

The 18s will be led by Northcote Tigers SAS Fox Memorial Premiership forward Sam McIntyre, who last year won the SAS College Rugby League Senior A competition with Birkenhead College.

The 2018 National Youth Competition U15 Player of the Tournament, Ben Kosi, is slated to start on the wing, with last year's Hooker of the Year from the premier college competition, Vaka Sikahele, named to start at dummy half.

The side will be coached by former Kiwis and Toa Samoa international Francis Meli.

The 16s side meanwhile contains five players who last week took the field for the New Zealand Resident 16s in a 42-6 victory over the New Zealand Maori 17s.

Manurewa's Salesi Foketi will captain the side, with siblings Taniela and Dorian Mapusua-Lotaki named to start at centre and hooker respectively.

The team will be coached by former Auckland Vulcans U15 coach Pat Takerei.

The Auckland U16s v Southern Zone U16s kick off at 11.30am, followed by the Auckland U18s v Southern Zone U18s at 1.30pm. Entry at Mount Smart Stadium is free for both matches.

Auckland U18

1. Sebastyan Jack (Marist)

2. Tolomanila Saumamao-Watts (Marist)

3. Jarney Proctor-Harwood (Manurewa)

4. Jacob Rutherford (Te Atatu)

5. Ben Kosi (Richmond)

6. JP White (Marist)

7. Doux Kauhiva (Marist)

8. Tray Lolesio (Otara)

9. Vaka Sikahele (Manurewa)

10. Taylor Papali'i (Pakuranga)

11. TJ Devery (Te Atatu)

12. Sam McIntyre [c] (Northcote)

13. Elam Payne (Marist)

14. Reno Wright (Manurewa)

15. Etuate Luai (Marist)

16. Salesi Ataata (Otahuhu)

17. Caleb Savelio-Thompson (Northcote)

18. Nigel Iro (Manurewa)

Auckland U16

1. Tre Fotu (Marist)

2. Elijah Salesa-Leaumoana (Manurewa)

3. Taniela Mapusua-Lotaki (Mangere East)

4. Nathaniel Tangimataiti (Mt Albert)

5. Paula Latuila (Marist)

6. Cassius Tia (Marist)

7. Xavier Tito-Harris (Marist)

8. Henry Teutau (Marist)

9. Dorian Mapusua-Lotaki (Mangere East)

10. Caylis Tarawa Latu (Marist)

11. Jarome Falemoe (Manurewa)

12. Salesi Foketi [c] (Manurewa)

13. Jasiah Takarei-Neilson (Marist)

14. Caleb Meleisea (Otara)

15. Andreas Mariner (Marist)

16. Epafasi Fehoko (Mangere East)

17. Devante Mihinui (Marist)

18. Beniah Ioelu (Mt Albert)

