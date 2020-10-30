Arjuna Oakes & John Psathas + James Euringer Present New Singles Off 'It's Already Tomorrow' Out Nov 27th

Internationally acclaimed, leading New Zealand composer, John Psathas and exceptionally talented guitarist, electronic musician & composer, Jack Hooker present, 'Its Already Tomorrow'.

The Epic global collaboration, due for release on Nov 27th, cleverly brings together 14 New Zealand artists from around the world, across a multitude of genres, delivering a ground-breaking collection of music that has defied closed borders and a global pandemic.. Powerful, strange, beautiful utterances from the here and now, all grown from the same musical seeds. The result, eight new luminous tracks harvested from NZ artists redefining themselves in the pandemic.

Anxious artists in quarantine were experiencing a powerful need for new motivation. Trapped in their bubbles, opportunities to collaborate and create meaningful music, were suddenly way more precious than in the past. John teamed up with guitarist-composer Jack Hooker (a past student), and together they reached out to nine producers and five guest performers. So, the family of It’s Already Tomorrow was born, and an application to Creative New Zealand’s Emergency Arts Funding was successful..

Jack and John then created a treasure trove of musical seeds and shared this with the producers, who had total freedom to use as much or as little as they wanted. No restrictions on style or genre. Just one condition; every song had to emerge from these seeds in some way.

It’s Already Tomorrow features brand new work from Indira Force (indi), James Euringer, Grayson Gilmour, Briar Prastiti, Arjuna Oakes, Emanuel Psathas (Name UL), John Psathas, Jack Hooker and Valentine and Clementine Nixon (Purple Pilgrims), with guest appearances from Hayden Chisholm, James Wylie, Ariana Tikao, Sofia Labropoulou, and Vagelis Karipis.

Powerful, strange, beautiful utterances from the here and now, all grown from the same musical seeds. The fruits of a long-distance lockdown collaboration from New Zealand producers and guest performers living in Germany, Greece, Serbia, and home in Aotearoa. From introspective ambient tracks to hybrid folk-electronica to dystopian synth-rock, this album refuses easy categorisation. But one thing across all the emotional intensity is a strong placement in the immediate historic moment. This music is from right now, by artists profoundly living and feeling the convulsions in the world around them. The Future’s Here, Now What?

Three of the artists (Jack, Briar, Grayson) are past students of John’s, another (Arjuna) is currently being mentored by John as part of the Arts Foundation’s newly-launched Springboard program, and yet another (Emanuel - Name UL) is his son.

Toto’s 40th anniversary concert at London’s Royal Albert Hall: while singing Rosanna at the top of his lungs, New Zealand's leading composer & Internationally acclaimed, John Psathas decided to stop juggling his 25-year-long university career with his international composing career (which included writing the music for the 2004 Olympic Games) and quit his teaching job to work in seclusion at Waitarere Beach, as a full-time freelance composer. Collaborating across diverse genres with creative royalty like Michael Brecker, Salman Rushdie, Serj Tankian, and many others, John's international network and his commitment to supporting the careers of others, put him in the right place at the right time to set this multi-generational, multi-cultural, and multi-genre project in motion.

www.itsalreadytomorrowalbum.com

It's Already Tomorrow - Tracklist:

1 Sappho indi

2 Lake Opal Name UL

3 I'm Not Lazy, Just Lost Briar Prastiti

4 Revenge of the Land of the Long White Cloud James Euringer

5 Ground Piece Purple Pilgrims

6 Unlearn Arjuna Oakes and John Psathas

7 Alimos Jack Hooker

8 Feather / Folded Grayson Gilmour

© Scoop Media

