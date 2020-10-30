Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Preview: Auckland V Southern Rep Games

Friday, 30 October 2020, 6:43 pm
Press Release: Auckland Rugby League

Auckland and the Southern Zone meet in a representative showdown for the second year in a row this Saturday, taking each other on in an U18 and U16 match on the big stage at Mount Smart Stadium.

Entry to the stadium is free for both games, while for those who can't make it there will be livestream coverage of both games on aucklandleague.co.nz.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH

The 16s kick off at 11.30am and the 18s at 1.30pm. In between the two games there will be a Kiwi League Tag exhibition match played between the Mangere East Hawks and Te Atatu Roosters, starting at 12.45pm.

The teams:

Auckland U18: 1. Sebastyan Jack (Marist), 2. Tolomanila Saumamao-Watts (Marist), 3. Salesi Ataata (Otahuhu), 4. Jacob Rutherford (Te Atatu), 5. Ben Kosi (Richmond), 6. JP White (Marist), 7. Doux Kauhiva (Marist), 8. Tray Lolesio (Otara), 9. Vaka Sikahele (Manurewa), 10. Taylor Papali'i (Pakuranga), 11. TJ Devery (Te Atatu), 12. Sam McIntyre [c] (Northcote), 13. Elam Payne (Marist). INTERCHANGE: 14. Reno Wright (Manurewa), 15. Etuate Luai (Marist), 17. Caleb Savelio-Thompson (Northcote), 18. Nigel Iro (Manurewa). COACH: Francis Meli

Auckland U16: 1. Trè Alofa-Fotu (Marist), 2. Elijah Salesa-Leaumoana (Manurewa), 3. Taniela Mapusua-Lotaki (Mangere East), 4. Nathaniel Tangimataiti (Mt Albert), 5. Paula Latuila (Marist), 6. Cassius Tia (Marist), 7. Xavier Tito-Harris (Marist), 8. Henry Teutau (Marist), 9. Dorian Mapusua Lotaki (Mangere East), 10. Caylis Tarawa Latu (Marist), 11. Jarome Falemoe (Manurewa), 12. Salesi Foketi [c] (Manurewa), 13. Jasiah Takarei-Neilson (Marist). INTERCHANGE: 14. Caleb Meleisea (Otara), 15. Andreas Mariner (Marist), 16. Epafasi Fehoko (Mangere East), 17. Devante Mihinui (Marist), 18. Beniah Ioelu (Mt Albert). COACH: Pat Takerei

How to follow the action:

Both games will be streamed live and free by the Auckland Rugby League on aucklandleague.co.nz (click here to watch). There will also be a full match report posted online following the U18 match.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Auckland Rugby League on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Troy Kingi Rules The San Fran

The award-winning Northland musician performed songs from his new record The Ghost of Freddie Cesar, the fourth installment in his 10/10/10 series - ten albums in ten years in ten genres. More>>

Howard Davis: The Phoenix Foundation Rises From The Ashes (& Chris O'Connor Talks)

Simultaneously dreamy and structured, understated and subtle, spacious and hypnotic, The Phoenix Foundation's new album Lifeline includes gorgeous vocal harmonies, lilting lyrics with no lack of wry, self-deprecating humour, and gently weeping guitar parts. More>>



Howard Davis: Estère At San Fran

Appearing at Wellington's San Fran to promote her new single, Calculated Risk, the local musician sutured together a highly impressive set of syncopated soul beats, weaving a brilliant dance cloth of iridescent splendour.More>>

Back On The Stairway To Heaven: Led Zeppelin Wins Over Spirit

In March, the 9th US Circuit Court of Appeal upheld an original jury finding that Led Zeppelin’s Stairway to Heaven did not infringe copyright in Spirit’s 1968 song Taurus. Michael Skidmore, who had filed the suit in 2014 as trustee of the ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 