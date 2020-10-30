Preview: Auckland V Southern Rep Games

Auckland and the Southern Zone meet in a representative showdown for the second year in a row this Saturday, taking each other on in an U18 and U16 match on the big stage at Mount Smart Stadium.

Entry to the stadium is free for both games, while for those who can't make it there will be livestream coverage of both games on aucklandleague.co.nz.

The 16s kick off at 11.30am and the 18s at 1.30pm. In between the two games there will be a Kiwi League Tag exhibition match played between the Mangere East Hawks and Te Atatu Roosters, starting at 12.45pm.

The teams:

Auckland U18: 1. Sebastyan Jack (Marist), 2. Tolomanila Saumamao-Watts (Marist), 3. Salesi Ataata (Otahuhu), 4. Jacob Rutherford (Te Atatu), 5. Ben Kosi (Richmond), 6. JP White (Marist), 7. Doux Kauhiva (Marist), 8. Tray Lolesio (Otara), 9. Vaka Sikahele (Manurewa), 10. Taylor Papali'i (Pakuranga), 11. TJ Devery (Te Atatu), 12. Sam McIntyre [c] (Northcote), 13. Elam Payne (Marist). INTERCHANGE: 14. Reno Wright (Manurewa), 15. Etuate Luai (Marist), 17. Caleb Savelio-Thompson (Northcote), 18. Nigel Iro (Manurewa). COACH: Francis Meli

Auckland U16: 1. Trè Alofa-Fotu (Marist), 2. Elijah Salesa-Leaumoana (Manurewa), 3. Taniela Mapusua-Lotaki (Mangere East), 4. Nathaniel Tangimataiti (Mt Albert), 5. Paula Latuila (Marist), 6. Cassius Tia (Marist), 7. Xavier Tito-Harris (Marist), 8. Henry Teutau (Marist), 9. Dorian Mapusua Lotaki (Mangere East), 10. Caylis Tarawa Latu (Marist), 11. Jarome Falemoe (Manurewa), 12. Salesi Foketi [c] (Manurewa), 13. Jasiah Takarei-Neilson (Marist). INTERCHANGE: 14. Caleb Meleisea (Otara), 15. Andreas Mariner (Marist), 16. Epafasi Fehoko (Mangere East), 17. Devante Mihinui (Marist), 18. Beniah Ioelu (Mt Albert). COACH: Pat Takerei

How to follow the action:

Both games will be streamed live and free by the Auckland Rugby League on aucklandleague.co.nz (click here to watch). There will also be a full match report posted online following the U18 match.

