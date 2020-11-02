Paakiwaha Promo Monday 2nd November 2020

Paakiwaha is an exciting weekly current affairs programme from a Māori perspective. Paakiwaha is hosted today by Dale Husband and broadcast by Radio Waatea with funding from New Zealand on Air.

On today’s show, Titewhai Harawira is looking forward to seeing what our new government will look like, and what the future of departments like Oranga Tamariki will be.

Dr Rawiri Taonui discusses who and how many of our Māori MP's will be assigned Cabinet positions.

Newly appointed Māori Party co-leader Rawiri Waititi joins Dale to discuss his narrow lead in Waiariki heading into Friday and what he hopes his role in this government will be.

Andrew Judd wants to see this government take serious action on Māori Wards.

Miriama Kamo talks about the first four 'Kotahi Rau Pukupuka', a project which wants to see 100 great books translated into te reo Māori.

Rev. Hirini Kaa discusses his new pukapuka, Te Hāhi Mihinare, which explores the emergence of the Māori Anglican Church.

And finally, Rob Ruha joins Dale to talk about his big win at last week's APRA Silver Scrolls Award.

We wrap up the show with Adam Gifford talking politics and Ken Laban gives a wrap on the weekends hākinakina.

