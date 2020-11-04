Kiwi Critters Star In Second Book In Bilingual Nature Story Series From Bestselling Author

After the success of her first title in a new nature-driven series, There’s a Tui in our Teapot, bestselling author Dawn McMillan turns her attention to critters in her latest title, There’s a Weta on my Sweater, released this week.

Weta and friends, including beetle, centipede, stick insect and huhu, come to school with the kids for Show and Tell. In the classroom weta marches along while his friends show what they can do — singing, dancing and scaring the teacher! But they don’t want to stay in the classroom! Where will they go? Will Koro be able to help his mokopuna keep the critters safe?

There’s not only vivid illustration, hilarious text and a fine Māori translation — but also a fun spread at the end that shares facts about weta, spider, frog and friends and links to find out more.

Publisher Oratia Books will donate a percentage of sales from There’s a Weta on my Sweater to the Entomological Society of New Zealand to help conserve and study native insects.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR, ILLUSTRATOR AND TRANSLATOR

Dawn McMillan is an internationally recognised writer of children’s books who lives north of Thames. Among her many popular works are I Need a New Bum! and There’s a Tui in our Teapot. Stephanie Thatcher is an author, picture book illustrator and graphic designer who lives in Huia, West Auckland. Ngaere Roberts is a teacher and well-regarded speaker of Te Reo Māori who lives in Helensville.

There’s a Weta on my Sweater / He Wētā kei runga i tōku Paraka

Written by Dawn McMillan, illustrated by Stephanie Thatcher, with Māori text by Ngaere Roberts. Published by Oratia Books www.oratia.co.nz

Publication: 4 November 2020 | ISBN: 978-0-947506-76-6 | RRP $25.99 hardback

© Scoop Media

