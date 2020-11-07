Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Aaron Gate Dominates Final Day To Win His Second SBS Bank Tour Of Southland

Saturday, 7 November 2020, 6:45 pm
Press Release: SBS Bank Tour of Southland

Two stage wins on the final day has propelled Aaron Gate to his second SBS Bank Tour of Southland victory.

Gate (PowerNet) produced a dominant display in a 13km individual time trial at Winton in the morning before claiming line honours in the final 77km stage from Winton to Invercargill to back up his maiden win in 2016.

Aaron Gate

Starting the day 33sec behind Southland’s Corbin Strong, Gate was the only rider to go under 16 minutes in the time trial, but still started the final stage trailing defending champion Michael Vink (Transport Engineering-Talley’s) by 1sec.

After claiming a time bonus on the penultimate sprint of the six-day race, Gate and Vink were tied on the same time, with the final result decided by a final, furious sprint to the finish.

“It was going to come down to the wire with Michael and I being on such close time and really having to race for that intermediate time bonus,” Gate said.

“It was going to come back to the time trial on countback and I’d forgotten to check the splits before it so I didn’t want to leave it down to chance so I wanted to get at least third on the stage and to get the win was a bonus.”

In all, Gate won three stages, capping off a great race.

“I’d been training well and with no other racing happening I’d had this as a target and a motivating thing to keep heading out the door,” he said.

“I was definitely keen to have a crack at some stage wins but I thought the Remarkables was going to be too hard for me. The silver lining was the stage being shortened, but even then the way it was raced was just relentless and when I saw the forecast was that there wasn’t much wind I thought my chances of winning the race were gone. I had to take every single opportunity I had.”

Strong had some consolation with victory in the Under 23 classification, while his PowerNet team mate Paul Odlin was the leading Over 35 rider.

Gate’s Black Spoke Pro Cycling Academy team won the teams classification and Creation Signs-MITOQ ended a successful week with James Fouche taking away the Sprint Ace jersey and Paul Wright crowned the King of the Mountains.

Gate paid credit to the work put in by his teammates during the week.

“The boys just rode super all week and everyone was really motivated to do some damage today. We came here to win it and it’s pretty special to pull it off. To come back and win again is pretty awesome and the thing that hasn’t changed is that I had a great team behind me who were willing to sacrifice their own chances to help me succeed.”

Gate also had a word for Strong, who couldn’t defend the yellow jersey on the final day and secure a first Southland win since 1994.

“Corbin’s a great friend and I was fizzing to see him with the yellow jersey and I definitely wouldn’t have complained if he’d won. Bike racing is bike racing and you have to put your friendships aside a little bit. I was never good at time trials when I was his age and he’s got a massive future ahead of him.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from SBS Bank Tour of Southland on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Inside The King's Head - Girl in the Loft at BATS

Katherine Wyeth weaves together a dramatic tapestry of memory, identity, and legacy, exploring what it was like to grow up in the second oldest operating pub theatre in the UK. More>>


Howard Davis: Fiddling While America Burns - Wellington's T-Bone Cut A Rug

Just a few days prior to the most significant US Presidential elections in decades, local denizens of Lower Hutt's Moera Hall were treated to a broad canvas of musical styles, including tinges of bluegrass, old-time, country, cajun, and zydeco influences. More>>

Howard Davis: Troy Kingi Rules The San Fran

The award-winning Northland musician performed songs from his new record The Ghost of Freddie Cesar, the fourth installment in his 10/10/10 series - ten albums in ten years in ten genres. More>>

Howard Davis: The Phoenix Foundation Rises From The Ashes (& Chris O'Connor Talks)

Simultaneously dreamy and structured, understated and subtle, spacious and hypnotic, The Phoenix Foundation's new album Lifeline includes gorgeous vocal harmonies, lilting lyrics with no lack of wry, self-deprecating humour, and gently weeping guitar parts. More>>


Howard Davis: Estère At San Fran

Appearing at Wellington's San Fran to promote her new single, Calculated Risk, the local musician sutured together a highly impressive set of syncopated soul beats, weaving a brilliant dance cloth of iridescent splendour.More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 