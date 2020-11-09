Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Guineas Glory For Aegon (NZ)

Monday, 9 November 2020, 8:45 am
Press Release: NZ Bloodstock

Aegon (NZ) (Sacred Falls) has followed in his sire’s footsteps, all the way from the Karaka sale ring to becoming an undefeated winner of the $500,000 Group One Al Basti Equiworld New Zealand 2000 Guineas (1600m) at Riccarton.

Bought for $150,000 from Book 1 of Karaka 2019, Aegon scored his third win from as many starts with a superb performance in Saturday’s prestigious classic in Christchurch. He has already more than doubled his purchase price with $329,000 in stakes.

Trained by Murray Baker in partnership with Andrew Forsman, who shares ownership with the Zame Partnership, Aegon edged out fellow Karaka graduate Bourbonaire (NZ) (Darci Brahma) by a nose in a pulsating finish. The third and fourth placegetters Marine (NZ) (Ocean Park) and Lord Ardmore (NZ) (Reliable Man) were both also purchased at Karaka.

