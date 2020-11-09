Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

The Vagina Monologues - December 2020 In Auckland

Monday, 9 November 2020, 9:17 am
Press Release: The PumpHouse Theatre

Educating and challenging the taboo at The PumpHouse Theatre


Thirteen women from diverse backgrounds share the PumpHouse Theatre stage in early December as part of a new professional production of The Vagina Monologues by Eve Ensler.

Initially planned as a play that was safe to rehearse and perform with social distancing, The Vagina Monologues has morphed into a full ensemble production with the full cast onstage throughout the show, supporting one another and representing how each monologue reflects a universal experience.

The stories explore issues of reproduction, vaginal care, consensual and non-consensual sexual experiences, body image, genital mutilation, menstrual periods, sex work, and everything in-between. All of the monologues are based on interviews undertaken by the author in the mid 90's.

The play is directed by actor and director Meg Andrews who describes it as a "bucket-list" play that she's always wanted to tackle.

"There is so much fear around talking about vulvas and vaginas. I wanted to direct this play to educate and inspire, empower and entertain," explains Meg.

"And working with the cast I've discovered that it takes a lot to make me feel uncomfortable or embarrassed!"

The Vagina Monologues runs from Wed 2nd December to Sunday 6th December at The PumpHouse Theatre in Takapuna.

Tickets are available online at www.pumphouse.co.nz

Performances

Wed 2nd Dec to Sat 5th Dec 2020 at 8:00 pm

Sunday 6th Dec 2020 at 4:00 pm

Ticket Prices

Adult $27, Senior $24, Student $24, Group 6+ $24

No Booking Fees

How to Book

Book online at pumphouse.co.nz or call 09 489 8360

Door Sales subject to availability from one hour prior to each performance.

Performers

Ayesha Heble

Bess Brookes

Ciara Moynihan

Emma Hilton

Francesca Browne

Gemishka Chetty

Jade Du Preez

Jenn Onyeiwu

Lauren Middleton

Monique Rabie

Rhiannon Hadlow

Shannon Quinn

Tracey Bohua Cui

Creative Team

Direction – Meg Andrews

Stage Manager - Mags Delaney

Lighting Design - Julia Rutherford

Costume Design – Aria Harrison-Sparke

Vocal Coach – Mark Wilson

Producer – James Bell / Foolish Wit Theatre

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from The PumpHouse Theatre on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Imperfect Offering Perform the Songs of Leonard Cohen

Cohen was nothing if not a snappy dresser, and the bands' stylish hats and tailored suits pay tribute to a poet and singer/songwriter who never flinched from looking good in the spotlight. More>>


Howard Davis: Inside The King's Head - Girl in the Loft at BATS

Katherine Wyeth weaves together a dramatic tapestry of memory, identity, and legacy, exploring what it was like to grow up in the second oldest operating pub theatre in the UK. More>>


Howard Davis: Fiddling While America Burns - Wellington's T-Bone Cut A Rug

Just a few days prior to the most significant US Presidential elections in decades, local denizens of Lower Hutt's Moera Hall were treated to a broad canvas of musical styles, including tinges of bluegrass, old-time, country, cajun, and zydeco influences. More>>

Howard Davis: Troy Kingi Rules The San Fran

The award-winning Northland musician performed songs from his new record The Ghost of Freddie Cesar, the fourth installment in his 10/10/10 series - ten albums in ten years in ten genres. More>>

Howard Davis: The Phoenix Foundation Rises From The Ashes (& Chris O'Connor Talks)

Simultaneously dreamy and structured, understated and subtle, spacious and hypnotic, The Phoenix Foundation's new album Lifeline includes gorgeous vocal harmonies, lilting lyrics with no lack of wry, self-deprecating humour, and gently weeping guitar parts. More>>


Howard Davis: Estère At San Fran

Appearing at Wellington's San Fran to promote her new single, Calculated Risk, the local musician sutured together a highly impressive set of syncopated soul beats, weaving a brilliant dance cloth of iridescent splendour.More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 