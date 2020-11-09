Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Mood Of The Nation Revealed As 2degrees Vows To Help Kiwis End 2020 Happy

Monday, 9 November 2020, 9:46 am
Press Release: 2Degrees

New 2degrees Study highlights the good, the bad and the outright surprising moments following our rollercoaster year

  • More than 70% of Kiwis have missed out on a ‘big’ moment in 2020, including weddings, meeting newborn family members and holidays of a lifetime
  • Almost 30% won’t have their loved ones with them this Christmas
  • Surprisingly, more than three quarters (77%) of Kiwis said they ‘miss something’ about New Zealand’s lockdown – from a simpler lifestyle and exploring local surroundings to saving money

Counting down to the end of a turbulent year, it may be unsurprising to hear that a quarter of Kiwis are referring to 2020 as ‘awful’. However, a new campaign by 2degrees, hopes to right the year’s wrongs and help Kiwis end 2020 happy.

The nationwide 2degrees Study, which looks back at the year that was, surveyed more than 2,000 New Zealanders and found that the majority (70%) had at least one ‘big moment’ cancelled this year, while 14% missed more than three.

Loved up Kiwis were forced to put their weddings on hold, with a quarter of those planning to wed, admitting they had to cancel the event altogether. Grandparents were told they would have to delay meeting their newborn grandchildren for the first time, and milestone birthday parties from 18 through to 80 were halted, with 40% claiming to not celebrate their birthday at all.

Ben Wheeler, Chief of Brand and Insights at 2degrees, says: “We know that this year has been really challenging for many Kiwis and our research has overwhelmingly shown this. We know there’s a bunch of things we can’t fix, but we’re determined to help leave 2020 on a high in our own way and remind Kiwis of the surprisingly good things this year brought us.”

2degrees doesn’t think it’s fair that 2020 has wronged so many New Zealanders and is determined to put it right. That’s why the telco is encouraging Kiwis to submit their stories of how 2020 has wronged them – from the superficial to the serious. Over the coming weeks, submissions will be chosen at random as 2degrees plans to flip the year on its head for New Zealanders across the country and help them End 2020 Happy.

It’s not all doom and gloom. When looking back on the year, more than three quarters (77%) of Kiwis said they ‘miss something about lockdown’. Almost 40% admitted to missing the simpler lifestyle, a third cited saving money and over a quarter (27%) enjoyed having more time to themselves.

“We want to remind Kiwis of the best moments from 2020, such as: baking sourdough and banana bread, spending time with family and friends or exploring our country’s backyard, as well as looking at how we can end the year happy for those who 2020 wronged so badly.

“With the holidays on the horizon and almost 30% of Kiwis admitting that family and friends from overseas will be missing from the dinner table, we know that for many it won’t be the summer they are hoping for. With this campaign we want to make it one we won’t forget – for all the right reasons.” Wheeler adds.

To kick off the campaign, 2degrees has today released its debut anthem – Holding Out for a Hero – which reinvents the Bonnie Taylor original classic featuring Bear-trice, the lockdown bear in an iconic way.

Have you got a 2020 story to tell? Head to https://www.2degrees.nz/end2020happy

