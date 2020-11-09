Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Jon Stevens Brings INXS & Noiseworks Tour To NZ

Monday, 9 November 2020, 10:10 am
Press Release: Kurt Shanks

Australian based Kiwi rocker Jon Stevens brings his acclaimed Noiseworks and INXS live tour home to New Zealand in March for long-awaited concerts in Auckland and Wellington.

Jon Stevens: The Noiseworks + INXS collection reaches San Fran, Wellington on Thursday 4 March, and Powerstation, Auckland on Friday 5 March, 2021.

Fans can look forward to hearing INXS gems like Need you Tonight, New Sensation, Never Tear Us Apart, Devil Inside and many more, as well as Noiseworks smash hits like Take me Back, Touch, No Lies and Hot Chilli Woman.

Tickets are on sale at PLUS1.CO.NZ – 24 hour presale starts 9am Tuesday 10 November, and general sale from 9am Wednesday 11 November.

Jon Stevens fronted Oz rockers Noiseworks throughout their hit-packed career, and became new lead singer for the legendary INXS as they transformed into the new millennium.

This tour concept focusing on his two iconic Downunder bands was cemented recently when INXS’s Andrew Farriss told Jon backstage: “That was an awesome gig, but you really need to do more INXS songs!”.

Every song on the setlist is a smash radio hit and guaranteed to have you on your feet from the outset.

And for the Kiwi crowds, the legend who grew up in Upper Hutt hints his set list may go way back. Montego Bay anyone?

Says Jon: "I’m pumped to be belting out some of the best hits from INXS and Noiseworks! It will be a sensational show and I can’t wait to celebrate after Covid19 shut us down for much of 2020. We are BACK baby!”

Special guests in Auckland are 80sX – the acclaimed New Zealand five-piece fresh from sold out shows rockin’ crowd favourites from a magical decade.

Jon also performs special festival shows at Selwyn Sounds and Black Barn, on March 6 and 7.

More information available from plus1.co.nz and jonstevens.com

