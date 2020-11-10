Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Beards Surge In Popularity During Long COVID Lockdowns

Tuesday, 10 November 2020, 6:12 am
Opinion: Suave Pirate

While beards are not exactly a new trend, with their re-emergence slowly gaining popularity for the past decade or so, 2020 certainly has seen a jump in bearded bros going about their business – especially in places that have experienced long COVID lockdowns, like Melbourne. From Average Joe down the street to celebrities like Chris Hemsworth, Will Smith, and Jim Carey, lockdown beards have become a big thing.

This increase in men’s desire and oftentimes exuberant action towards growing out their beards during the seemingly never ending months of COVID-induced isolation comes from a variety of places. Sometimes it’s laziness, because, hey, no one cares what you look like in lockdown anyway! Sometimes it’s a combination of bravery and time – especially for those who may struggle to grow a beard – since any beard-growing embarrassments will (finally!) not be subject to public scrutiny. And sometimes it’s boredom, because who doesn’t want to keep things interesting when your world just suddenly got a whole lot smaller?

Whatever the reason, it seems like beards are here to stay – at least for the foreseeable future – and with them, an entire new avenue within the grooming economy is emerging. New outfits offering beard oils in Melbourne are popping up with a completely online infrastructure to avoid the risks of another shutdown. Online tutorials on just how best to manage that face mane abound - anyone looking to up their beard game can do so at the click of the ‘enter’ key. Gone are the days of beards just being beards. As the trend grows, so do the options. Whatever your face shape and personal preference, there’s a beard to match – long, short, pointy, square, a bit of scruff, or a full on Vikings-inspired gem – if you can dream it you can grow it. And groom it.

While grooming might seem to some to be overkill, it really is essential for both beard appearance and physical health. If beards aren’t cleaned and sculpted regularly, they can lose their shape and become nests for all kinds of bacteria (both of the welcome and not so welcome variety). And you really don’t want to increase your risk of infection during a pandemic. Failure to groom regularly can also lead to increased irritation and itching, since your skin can become more susceptible to dryness and ingrown hairs. Good grooming also ensures that your beard serves its ultimate purpose of making you look like the magnificent man that you are.

If you haven’t yet boarded the beard bandwagon, No Shave November might be just the time to start. And if you’re already months into nurturing your bearded lockdown look, it might be time to grab those clippers, rub in those oils, and get your beard into its best possible shape.

