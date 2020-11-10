Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Hotel California The Eagles Experience Touring NZ In 2021

Tuesday, 10 November 2020, 8:10 am
Press Release: Showtime

Fifty years after The Eagles formed in L.A. and skyrocketed to global fame, Hotel California The Eagles Experience is celebrating the band’s enduring country-rock legacy with a national New Zealand tour, set for October 2021. Earlybird tickets go on sale to the public this Friday 13 November 2020.

Producers Showtime Australia - the company responsible for some of New Zealand’s first post-lockdown concerts including TINA Simply the Best which is currently performing nationally – are looking forward to highlighting the masterful songwriting, iconic harmonies and rockin’ guitar solos of The Eagles with their two hour show, filled with live performances such as Hotel California, Desperado, Take It Easy, Tequila Sunrise, Heartache Tonight, Life in the Fast Lane, Lyin’ Eyes, Get Over It, New Kid In Town, Witchy Woman and so many more.

Limited presale tickets are available from Wednesday 11 November, with general public tickets available just in time for Christmas gifting from Friday 13 November.

DateTimeLocationVenueTickets
2 Oct8pmAucklandBruce Mason CentreTicketmaster
3 Oct7pmWhangareiForum NorthEventfinda
4 Oct8pmKerikeriTurner CentreiTicket
5 Oct8pmThamesWar Memorial Civic CentreEventfinda
6 Oct8pmTaurangaBaycourt Community Arts CentreTicketek
7 Oct8pmTaupoGreat Lakes CentreTicketek
8 Oct8pmWhakataneLittle TheatreRadio 1XX
9 Oct8pmHastingsToitoi-Hawke's Bay Arts CentreTicketek
10 Oct7pmCartertonCarterton Events CentreVenue Box Office
11 Oct8pmPalmerston NorthRegent on BroadwayTicketek
12 Oct8pmWellingtonWellington Opera HouseTicketmaster
13 Oct8pmHaweraHawera Memorial TheatreSouth Taranaki i-SITE Visitor Centre
14 Oct8pmNew PlymouthTSB ShowplaceTicketek
15 Oct8pmParaparaumuSouthward TheatreTicketek
17 Oct7pmNelsonTheatre Royal NelsonVenue Box Office
19 Oct8pmBlenheimASB TheatreVenue Box Office
20 Oct8pmWestportNBS TheatreVenue Box Office
21 Oct7.30pmGreymouthRegent Theatre GreymouthVenue Box Office
22 Oct8pmAshburtonAshburton Trust Event CentreVenue Box Office
23 Oct8pmChristchurchJames Hay TheatreTicketek
24 Oct7pmTimaruSouthern Trust Events CentreTicketek
26 Oct8pmOamaruOamaru Opera HouseVenue Box Office
29 Oct8pmInvercargillInvercargill Civic TheatreTicketek

