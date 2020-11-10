Hotel California The Eagles Experience Touring NZ In 2021

Fifty years after The Eagles formed in L.A. and skyrocketed to global fame, Hotel California The Eagles Experience is celebrating the band’s enduring country-rock legacy with a national New Zealand tour, set for October 2021. Earlybird tickets go on sale to the public this Friday 13 November 2020.

Producers Showtime Australia - the company responsible for some of New Zealand’s first post-lockdown concerts including TINA Simply the Best which is currently performing nationally – are looking forward to highlighting the masterful songwriting, iconic harmonies and rockin’ guitar solos of The Eagles with their two hour show, filled with live performances such as Hotel California, Desperado, Take It Easy, Tequila Sunrise, Heartache Tonight, Life in the Fast Lane, Lyin’ Eyes, Get Over It, New Kid In Town, Witchy Woman and so many more.

Limited presale tickets are available from Wednesday 11 November, with general public tickets available just in time for Christmas gifting from Friday 13 November.

Date Time Location Venue Tickets 2 Oct 8pm Auckland Bruce Mason Centre Ticketmaster 3 Oct 7pm Whangarei Forum North Eventfinda 4 Oct 8pm Kerikeri Turner Centre iTicket 5 Oct 8pm Thames War Memorial Civic Centre Eventfinda 6 Oct 8pm Tauranga Baycourt Community Arts Centre Ticketek 7 Oct 8pm Taupo Great Lakes Centre Ticketek 8 Oct 8pm Whakatane Little Theatre Radio 1XX 9 Oct 8pm Hastings Toitoi-Hawke's Bay Arts Centre Ticketek 10 Oct 7pm Carterton Carterton Events Centre Venue Box Office 11 Oct 8pm Palmerston North Regent on Broadway Ticketek 12 Oct 8pm Wellington Wellington Opera House Ticketmaster 13 Oct 8pm Hawera Hawera Memorial Theatre South Taranaki i-SITE Visitor Centre 14 Oct 8pm New Plymouth TSB Showplace Ticketek 15 Oct 8pm Paraparaumu Southward Theatre Ticketek 17 Oct 7pm Nelson Theatre Royal Nelson Venue Box Office 19 Oct 8pm Blenheim ASB Theatre Venue Box Office 20 Oct 8pm Westport NBS Theatre Venue Box Office 21 Oct 7.30pm Greymouth Regent Theatre Greymouth Venue Box Office 22 Oct 8pm Ashburton Ashburton Trust Event Centre Venue Box Office 23 Oct 8pm Christchurch James Hay Theatre Ticketek 24 Oct 7pm Timaru Southern Trust Events Centre Ticketek 26 Oct 8pm Oamaru Oamaru Opera House Venue Box Office 29 Oct 8pm Invercargill Invercargill Civic Theatre Ticketek

