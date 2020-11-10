Hotel California The Eagles Experience Touring NZ In 2021
Fifty years after The Eagles formed in L.A. and skyrocketed to global fame, Hotel California The Eagles Experience is celebrating the band’s enduring country-rock legacy with a national New Zealand tour, set for October 2021. Earlybird tickets go on sale to the public this Friday 13 November 2020.
Producers Showtime Australia - the company responsible for some of New Zealand’s first post-lockdown concerts including TINA Simply the Best which is currently performing nationally – are looking forward to highlighting the masterful songwriting, iconic harmonies and rockin’ guitar solos of The Eagles with their two hour show, filled with live performances such as Hotel California, Desperado, Take It Easy, Tequila Sunrise, Heartache Tonight, Life in the Fast Lane, Lyin’ Eyes, Get Over It, New Kid In Town, Witchy Woman and so many more.
Limited presale tickets are available from Wednesday 11 November, with general public tickets available just in time for Christmas gifting from Friday 13 November.
|Date
|Time
|Location
|Venue
|Tickets
|2 Oct
|8pm
|Auckland
|Bruce Mason Centre
|Ticketmaster
|3 Oct
|7pm
|Whangarei
|Forum North
|Eventfinda
|4 Oct
|8pm
|Kerikeri
|Turner Centre
|iTicket
|5 Oct
|8pm
|Thames
|War Memorial Civic Centre
|Eventfinda
|6 Oct
|8pm
|Tauranga
|Baycourt Community Arts Centre
|Ticketek
|7 Oct
|8pm
|Taupo
|Great Lakes Centre
|Ticketek
|8 Oct
|8pm
|Whakatane
|Little Theatre
|Radio 1XX
|9 Oct
|8pm
|Hastings
|Toitoi-Hawke's Bay Arts Centre
|Ticketek
|10 Oct
|7pm
|Carterton
|Carterton Events Centre
|Venue Box Office
|11 Oct
|8pm
|Palmerston North
|Regent on Broadway
|Ticketek
|12 Oct
|8pm
|Wellington
|Wellington Opera House
|Ticketmaster
|13 Oct
|8pm
|Hawera
|Hawera Memorial Theatre
|South Taranaki i-SITE Visitor Centre
|14 Oct
|8pm
|New Plymouth
|TSB Showplace
|Ticketek
|15 Oct
|8pm
|Paraparaumu
|Southward Theatre
|Ticketek
|17 Oct
|7pm
|Nelson
|Theatre Royal Nelson
|Venue Box Office
|19 Oct
|8pm
|Blenheim
|ASB Theatre
|Venue Box Office
|20 Oct
|8pm
|Westport
|NBS Theatre
|Venue Box Office
|21 Oct
|7.30pm
|Greymouth
|Regent Theatre Greymouth
|Venue Box Office
|22 Oct
|8pm
|Ashburton
|Ashburton Trust Event Centre
|Venue Box Office
|23 Oct
|8pm
|Christchurch
|James Hay Theatre
|Ticketek
|24 Oct
|7pm
|Timaru
|Southern Trust Events Centre
|Ticketek
|26 Oct
|8pm
|Oamaru
|Oamaru Opera House
|Venue Box Office
|29 Oct
|8pm
|Invercargill
|Invercargill Civic Theatre
|Ticketek