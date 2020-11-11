Beloved Baritone Brings Christmas Cheers To New Zealand’s Seniors

This time last year, Operatunity resident artist and musical tour host Alex Milligan was hosting a trip to England, Wales and Scotland before heading to Croatia to host another tour group. He remembers thinking, “I love all this travelling but gosh it would be nice to have two or three weeks at home!” Little did he, or anyone else know what 2020 would have in store. What was supposed to be a year filled with four national concert tours and several overseas trips turned into months working from home, calling customers about the rescheduling of shows and filming material for Operatunity’s popular ‘Happiness Half Hour’ concerts on YouTube.

Unsurprisingly after all that time at home, Alex is thrilled to be heading back on the road in Operatunity’s ‘Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas’ national concert tour. He says, “I am most looking forward to being back on stage with my wonderful colleagues and seeing our marvellous audiences around New Zealand. It will be like catching up with my grandparents all around NZ!” Often dubbed ‘everyone’s favourite grandson’, they are sure to be excited to see him too!

As for what audiences can expect from ‘Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas’, Alex says it will be "a show filled with fun, laughter & Christmas Cheer!... and maybe a Christmas cake or two!" After all the excitement of the tour Alex is looking forward to spending time with his three alpacas and his new retired racing greyhound Audrey over Christmas.

Operatunity presents ‘ Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas’, touring nationwide 17th November – 18th December 2020. This show celebrates the magic of Christmas in a joyous ode to all things festive. It feature Christmas classics such as ‘O Holy Night’, ‘Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas’ and ‘Snoopy’s Christmas’, sure to put audiences in the spirit of the season! This tour stars singers Susan Boland, Bonaventure Allan-Moetaua, Karl Perigo, Alex Foster and Alex Milligan with Paul Carnegie-Jones at the piano. For more information visit www.operatunity.co.nz or call toll free 0508 266 237.

