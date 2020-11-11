Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

George Begg Racing Event Put On Pause For 2021

Wednesday, 11 November 2020, 12:15 pm
Press Release: Transport World

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced organisers to put a pause on the George Begg Classic Speedfest for 2021, with a more traditional classic racing event sponsored by Mobil 1 set to be held instead.

Transport World, and its event arm TW Events & Incentives, hosted the first-ever George Begg Classic Speedfest at Teretonga Park in February this year. Organisers are already eyeing 2022 for the return of a weekend of retro racing in tribute to the legendary Southland engineer – and a golden age in Kiwi motorsport.

But racing enthusiasts won’t miss out, with the Southland Sports Car Club set to hold a classic speedfest event, sponsored by Mobil 1, this summer.

Transport World marketing and tourism manager Hannah Whyte says the organisation is hopeful a George Begg event is on the cards for 2022.

"We know there’s a really loyal motorsport following here in Southland and we encourage people to support the Mobil 1 Classic Speedfest this summer," she says. "While it’s not quite what we had planned, the last few months has shown all of us that we need to be adaptable and we’re hopeful we can bring an event that celebrates the achievements of George Begg back to the deep south again – just a little bit later than we expected."

The George Begg Classic Speedfest was about paying tribute to a Southland motorsport legend, and celebrating a golden age in Kiwi motorsport, she says.

"We see a festival celebrating George Begg as an opportunity for Invercargill. Our city has created a real point of difference and has a growing reputation as the country’s leading destination for those keen to celebrate everything wheeled," she says.

Racing car constructor George Begg built 18 vehicles, which took on some of the top motorsport names across the globe in the 1960s and 70s, in his Drummond workshop.

"The long-term vision for the George Begg event is to grow an event that not only attracts motorsport enthusiasts but also a broader audience, and increase the number of visitors to our city. We want the off-track action, including fashion, food and live entertainment, to be as much of a drawcard for people as the racing itself.

"While it’s disappointing we won’t be progressing with a 2021 event, 2020 has been a challenging year. Our team wants to deliver a sensational event and we’re looking ahead to the future when we are in a position once more to do that," Whyte says.

Details about a future event will be confirmed at a later date.

In February Transport World also opened the George Begg Bunker at Classic Motorcycle Mecca, creating a focal point for city-wide festivities celebrating the engineer. The 1600m2, custom-built exhibit space features a collection of vehicles built by Begg.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Transport World on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Imperfect Offering Perform the Songs of Leonard Cohen

Cohen was nothing if not a snappy dresser, and the bands' stylish hats and tailored suits pay tribute to a poet and singer/songwriter who never flinched from looking good in the spotlight. More>>


Howard Davis: Inside The King's Head - Girl in the Loft at BATS

Katherine Wyeth weaves together a dramatic tapestry of memory, identity, and legacy, exploring what it was like to grow up in the second oldest operating pub theatre in the UK. More>>


Howard Davis: Fiddling While America Burns - Wellington's T-Bone Cut A Rug

Just a few days prior to the most significant US Presidential elections in decades, local denizens of Lower Hutt's Moera Hall were treated to a broad canvas of musical styles, including tinges of bluegrass, old-time, country, cajun, and zydeco influences. More>>

Howard Davis: Troy Kingi Rules The San Fran

The award-winning Northland musician performed songs from his new record The Ghost of Freddie Cesar, the fourth installment in his 10/10/10 series - ten albums in ten years in ten genres. More>>

Howard Davis: The Phoenix Foundation Rises From The Ashes (& Chris O'Connor Talks)

Simultaneously dreamy and structured, understated and subtle, spacious and hypnotic, The Phoenix Foundation's new album Lifeline includes gorgeous vocal harmonies, lilting lyrics with no lack of wry, self-deprecating humour, and gently weeping guitar parts. More>>


Howard Davis: Estère At San Fran

Appearing at Wellington's San Fran to promote her new single, Calculated Risk, the local musician sutured together a highly impressive set of syncopated soul beats, weaving a brilliant dance cloth of iridescent splendour.More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 