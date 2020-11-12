Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Three Ticks Chlöe: A Behind The Scenes Documentary On Chlöe Swarbrick’s Historic Auckland Central Campaign

Thursday, 12 November 2020, 1:19 pm
Press Release: The Spinoff

WATCH: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IuX_KQ_rtD8&t=76s

Few people outside of her campaign team gave Chlöe Swarbrick any chance of winning in Auckland Central this year – but the Green Party MP was too busy to listen.

There were debates. There were street corner meetings, and all the other old-fashioned, boots-on-the-ground types of campaigning. There was a drag show, too. No one else running in Auckland Central organised a drag show for their supporters.

Despite the polls just two weeks out from election day putting her behind both Labour’s Helen White and National’s Emma Mellow, Green Party MP Chlöe Swarbrick and her team saw the rewards for their relentlessly energetic campaign trickle in with the vote count on October 17. Once all the specials had been counted, Swarbrick’s margin of victory over second-placed White was more than 1,000 votes.

This historic win capped a memorable campaign which has been captured in the new Frame documentary Three Ticks Chlöe. “I’m running the campaign I always wanted to run, with the people I love, in the place that I love,” Swarbrick explains in the film. “I care about all this stuff, so to throw everything that I’ve got at it is just the only thing that makes sense.”

Directed by Harry Wynn, Three Ticks Chlöe is the second episode from the second season of Frame: a series of short, standalone documentaries.

Frame is produced by Wrestler for The Spinoff. Episodes are airing weekly.

Made with support from NZ On Air.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from The Spinoff on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Imperfect Offering Perform the Songs of Leonard Cohen

Cohen was nothing if not a snappy dresser, and the bands' stylish hats and tailored suits pay tribute to a poet and singer/songwriter who never flinched from looking good in the spotlight. More>>


Howard Davis: Inside The King's Head - Girl in the Loft at BATS

Katherine Wyeth weaves together a dramatic tapestry of memory, identity, and legacy, exploring what it was like to grow up in the second oldest operating pub theatre in the UK. More>>


Howard Davis: Fiddling While America Burns - Wellington's T-Bone Cut A Rug

Just a few days prior to the most significant US Presidential elections in decades, local denizens of Lower Hutt's Moera Hall were treated to a broad canvas of musical styles, including tinges of bluegrass, old-time, country, cajun, and zydeco influences. More>>

Howard Davis: Troy Kingi Rules The San Fran

The award-winning Northland musician performed songs from his new record The Ghost of Freddie Cesar, the fourth installment in his 10/10/10 series - ten albums in ten years in ten genres. More>>

Howard Davis: The Phoenix Foundation Rises From The Ashes (& Chris O'Connor Talks)

Simultaneously dreamy and structured, understated and subtle, spacious and hypnotic, The Phoenix Foundation's new album Lifeline includes gorgeous vocal harmonies, lilting lyrics with no lack of wry, self-deprecating humour, and gently weeping guitar parts. More>>


Howard Davis: Estère At San Fran

Appearing at Wellington's San Fran to promote her new single, Calculated Risk, the local musician sutured together a highly impressive set of syncopated soul beats, weaving a brilliant dance cloth of iridescent splendour.More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 