Doubtful Sounds String Up Wellington Comeback - November 28th & 29th
Wellington's funkiest little choir, the Doubtful Sounds, is playing
shows at Breaker Bay Hall and Paekakariki in a fortnight, and they're
bringing the city's grooviest string quartet with them.
Directed by
local broadcaster and RNZ Nights host, Bryan Crump, the
20
strong choir, will team up with friends and fellow funksters, Strung
Out, for a concert of pop favourites performed with a classical twist.
Fresh from sell out
performances for their "Under the Milky Way" tour
of Wairarapa in September, the choir has decided to extend the
itinerary it to two more destinations.
“As
well as being Wellington’s funkiest choir we are one
of
Wellington’s more adventurous ones having performed underground at
Wrights Hills Fortress, and after dark inside the stone circle at
Stongehenge Aotearoa,” says Masestro Bryan Crump
“Possibly the first concert conducted by glow stick in music history.”
Listeners
will hear new arrangements of music by The Rolling
Stones,
Elbow, Aldous Harding and Shaed, plus a few of the choir's old
favourites.
Teaming up with the
Doubtfuls, Strung Out is no stranger to
Paekakariki, with local 'cellist and Kapiti Deputy Mayor, Janet
Holborow, in command of the base line.
We love singing with the
Doubtfuls," says the group's cellist, Janet
Holborow. "When Bryan asked us if we'd like to join them for a couple
of gigs, we jumped at the chance."
Previous
acclaimed gigs by the Doubfuls have been at Summer
City,
Aratoi, and during the Wellington Fringe which earned the choir
nomination for a Fringe Award.
"We
had a real blast in the Wairarapa" says Crump. "It seemed a
shame
not to perform the set-list a few more times. When Strung Out said
they were in, we just had to come back."