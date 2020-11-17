Hā Ki Roto - Free Hinengaro Health Workshops For Māori Screen Creatives

The global pandemic has created social and economic challenges for Māori creatives working in the screen industry. Ngā Aho Whakaari, the Māori in Screen Production guild, with support from NZ On Air, is offering free online Hinengaro Health workshops for Māori screen creatives. Dr. Hinemoa Elder (Ngāti Kuri, Te Aupōuri, Te Rarawa, Ngāpuhi) is hosting two virtual workshops - on Thursday, 19th and 26th of November from 6:30-7pm. She will address ahotea (stress) and give tips on how to manage stress during this difficult time.

Dr. Elder is a Fellow of the Royal Australia and New Zealand College of Psychiatrists and has been a consultant child and adolescent psychiatrist for more than 10 years. She was a recipient of the Eru Pomare Post Doctoral Fellow, Health Research Council of New Zealand 2014–2018. She is the Māori Strategic Leader for the Centre of Research Excellence (CoRE) for the Ageing Brain.

“Stress levels are high at the moment,” said Dr. Elder. “People are struggling without work or trying to adapt to new work. Grief, loss, anger, rage, fear and loneliness are all amplified. I hope the Māori creatives who join my workshops get some ideas about how to take care of themselves under stress. I also plan to give them links to other support systems that they can access if they need additional help.”

Ngā Aho Whakaari’s Executive Director Hineani Melbourne first approached Dr. Elder about offering the workshops because she was hearing anecdotal evidence that people in the industry were not coping well with the additional stresses they were dealing with. “In talking with many Māori working in the industry, it was obvious they were in stress with productions on hold or simply folding and little obvious support,” she said. “I heard of Dr Elder’s work and felt as a Māori woman who had worked in television that she could bring not only her professional skills as a psychiatrist but also her experience of the industry.”

NZ On Air’s support is made possible through the Cultural Sector Capability Fund, announced by Government to enhance cultural organisations and business’ ability to deliver to New Zealand and international audiences during COVID-19 alert levels and border restrictions.

The free virtual Hā Ki Roto workshops will be held on Zoom on Thursday, 19th and 26th of November from 6:30-7pm. Pre-registration is essential to receive the Zoom link.

Link to register: https://bit.ly/NAWHaKiRoto

