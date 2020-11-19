Newshub And Three Win Big At 2020 New Zealand Television Awards

Newshub and Three are celebrating multiple wins at the 2020 New Zealand Television Awards this evening including Best News Coverage, Best Presenter Entertainment for Patrick Gower: On Weed, Reporter of the Year, Best Supporting Actor and Actress for Three dramas Head High and Mean Mums and Best Presenter News and Current Affairs for The Hui.

For the second consecutive year, Newshub was awarded Best News Coverage, this time for their reporting on the Samoa measles outbreak. It follows their win in 2019 for their coverage of the Christchurch mosque shootings.

Sarah Bristow, Newshub Director of News, says:

“In a year where there has been some incredible journalism, I am absolutely thrilled for Newshub to take out Best News Coverage for the Samoa measles crisis. I am so proud of our newsroom for winning this prestigious award for two years in a row and of reporters such as Michael Morrah who have the ability to change how authorities respond to a crisis through their exceptional work.”

Patrick Gower won Best Presenter Entertainment for Three’s smash hit documentary Patrick Gower: On Weed, with Justin Hawkes also winning Best Director Documentary - Factual for the same show.

Paddy says: “This is really special and recognises all of the hard mahi, the creativity and the ideas of everyone who worked on ‘On Weed’ - it is something that we all can share.”

“I would like to dedicate this to my Mum, and everybody like her with a terminal illness. While medical cannabis is technically legal, accessibility is still a real problem. This documentary and this award are for Mum and everybody like her who deserve access to this amazing plant to help ease their suffering.”

Newshub’s Michael Morrah took out the coveted Reporter of the Year award for the first time, saying:

“I am truly honoured, and overwhelmed to receive this award. I would like to acknowledge all those who trusted me with their stories throughout the current COVID-19 crisis, during my investigations into the Civil Aviation Authority and to the people of Samoa who endured the horrors of the devastating measles outbreak. Thank you to the Newshub team - when you work in an environment like ours, with a team that has each other’s backs, you can produce journalism that makes a difference.”

Miriama McDowell picked up the Best Actress award and co-star Jayden Daniels, Best Supporting Actor for hugely popular Three drama Head High and Anna Jullienne won Best Supporting Actress for Mean Mums.

The Hui’s Mihingarangi Forbes also won Best Presenter News and Current Affairs and says:

“I’m humbled to receive this award and want to thank all who have supported me during my 26 years in broadcasting, my mentors, colleagues and especially my whānau. He toa takitini tēnei!”

© Scoop Media

