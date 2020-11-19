Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

New Zealander Elected Vice Chair Of International Forum

Thursday, 19 November 2020, 1:40 pm
Press Release: Volunteer Service Abroad

Stephen Goodman, CEO of Volunteer Service Abroad Te Tūao Tāwāhi, has been elected Vice Chair of The International Forum for Volunteering in Development (Forum).

Mr Goodman was elected to the role at the Forum’s Board meeting on 3 November, following the annual conference held 26 - 28 October. He has been Co-Chair of Forum’s Standards Working Group since 2018.

The International Forum for Volunteering in Development is a global network of organisations involved in international volunteering which promotes the value of volunteering for development through policy engagement, mutual learning and by sharing innovative and good practices. The forum has over 30 members in more than 81 organisations with over 10,000 volunteers in 124 countries.

Forum was founded in 1964 in Strasbourg under the auspices of the Council of Europe. Until 2000, Forum was an organisation for European-based agencies. In 2000, membership of Forum was opened up to organisations across the world. In 2002, Forum took over responsibility for running an annual meeting of Heads of International Volunteer Cooperation Organisations - now known as IVCO.

