Magic Talk Unveils Its Starting 11

Thursday, 19 November 2020, 2:58 pm
Press Release: Magic Talk

Magic Talk's 2020/21 cricket commentary lineup is set to smash it for six, with the announcement today of a further eight expert commentators to join the team.

The new addition ball-by-ball callers include: former international cricketer and current WHITE FERNS assistant coach Jacob Oram; cricket legend and former international player Chris Harris; former BLACKCAPS coach John Bracewell; twin brothers and former international cricketers Hamish Marshall and James Marshall; former international Chris Martin, as well as current players Jimmy Neesham and Neil Wagner.

On joining the stellar 2020/21 commentary lineup, BLACKCAPS all-rounder Jimmy Neesham says: “I’m stoked to be a part of the Magic Talk commentary team this summer - it should be great fun!”.

These kiwi cricket greats join the already announced commentating trio consisting of former BLACKCAPS fast-bowler, Simon Doull; veteran sports broadcaster, Rikki Swannell and former BLACKCAPS coach Mike Hesson to round out Magic Talk's unmatched panel of pros. The esteemed team of 11 sporting specialists will be complemented by Magic Talk’s very own morning host and sports broadcaster, Peter Williams.

Elated to be bringing kiwis every ball of every over this summer, MediaWorks’ Group Content Director Leon Wratt says: “I couldn't be prouder of the stellar team we have put together to front our live commentary on Magic Talk and rova this cricketing season. Our 2020/21 lineup is made up of some of the smartest cricketing brains in the country, as well as household names kiwis know and love”.

Starting Friday November 27th and beaming into the 2021 summer season, catch live, ball-by-ball audio commentary on Magic Talk, with 31 frequencies covering the length of the country. You can also follow all the latest action from the green on rova, the MediaWorks streaming app.

MediaWorks Radio has a three-year broadcasting rights deal with NZC, providing live, free-to-air commentary of all BLACKCAPS and WHITE FERNS matches in New Zealand, as well as selected content from domestic competitions.

Whether you're a casual spectator or a cricket diehard, Magic Talk is your home of cricket this summer.

