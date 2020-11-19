Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Chipping In For Charity: Making Log-Splitting Day A Success

Thursday, 19 November 2020, 3:45 pm
Press Release: Kennards

Many hands made light work when a crew from Kennards Hire teamed up with charity partner Springboard for their annual firewood log-splitting day Snells Beach.

The combined team of Kennards Hire team members, Springboard staff, young people, volunteers and local police put in a huge effort to split almost 70 cubic metres of firewood.

The split wood will be bagged and sold from Mitre 10 stores during next year's winter to support Springboard’s work with at-risk young people.

Springboard General Manager Dan Gray said the log-splitting day put the charity group two months ahead of their regular firewood production and provided a great event for the community to get involved.

Kennards Hire made their biggest contribution to Springboard to date, with a crew of eight staff giving their time, along with nine hydraulic log splitters.

Nigel Annear, North Auckland Area Manager, said it was rewarding for the Kennards Hire team to work alongside the other volunteers, and to show them how to use the equipment safely and effectively.

“A big thank you to the Kennards Hire team – Zayne Davis, Daniel Rose, Ethan Booth-Holes, Taine Newland, Stuart Smithson, Rodney Knutson and Rory Jackson – who all took time away from their branches to support the day," he said.

“It was great to have a range of people from our operations network get involved. It really helped them to understand what Springboard is about, and how we can support them in different ways.”

In addition to the Kennards Hire team helping at the annual log-splitting day, the company also doubled the impact of Springboards recent virtual fundraiser.

Along with Springboard’s new partner, Northwood Development, Kennards Hire committed to match every dollar raised up to $100,000 for the 2020 ‘Fund a Future’ event.

Springboard’s supporters raised over $240,000, which will fund nine vocational and social skills programs for more than 240 young people.

Springboard has helped hundreds of at-risk teenagers and young people since it was established in 2002.

Dan Gray said the intensive intervention programs taught participants practical, life-long skills, in many cases enabling them to turn their lives around.

“Thanks to all those who have helped support young people into positive futures.”

