Amazon Prime Video Confirms The Grand Tour Presents: A Massive Hunt Will Launch Globally On Friday 18th December

The wait is almost over…

Following their perilous watery escapades in the Mekong, the intrepid trio find themselves back on four wheels for their latest adventure on the exotic islands of Reunion and Madagascar. Armed with three sports cars, Richard, James and Jeremy believe they are in for a cushy road trip and fun escapades as they arrive in Reunion and race on the world’s most expensive piece of tarmac, a jaw dropping ring road built out in the sea. But a bizarre challenge from Mr Wilman propels them across the ocean to Madagascar, where they must tackle the toughest road in the world, in some of the most extremely modded cars they have ever built, in order to complete one of their toughest quests to date. The whole gruelling adventure ends in an explosive climax.

TRAILER LINK: https://youtu.be/3ZmoFfYCzKw

THE GRAND TOUR PRESENTS: A MASSIVE HUNT WILL LAUNCH FRIDAY 18TH DECEMBER ON AMAZON PRIME VIDEO

© Scoop Media

