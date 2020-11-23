New Zealand Fish And Game Council Announces New Chairperson

The New Zealand Fish and Game Council has appointed Ray Grubb as chairperson.

Ray Grubb brings governance experience as a company director: senior management experience in large and small businesses; planning skills and experience in both public and private sectors; tourism expertise as a business owner and as a consultant; and negotiating skills.

Mr Grubb has fished extensively in New Zealand and overseas and developed a good knowledge of international management practices for both game birds and fishing that are relevant here.

"Fish & Game represents the interest of 130,000 freshwater anglers and game bird hunters. As chair, I will be working for all 130,000 licence holders," Mr Grubb says.

"I am honoured to have been appointed to such an important position. I thank my fellow councillors for their vote of support and look forward to working with them and the regional Fish & Game councils."

Mr Grubb thanked outgoing chairperson Paul Shortis for his service to Fish & Game and the New Zealand Council. Mr Shortis stepped down for personal reasons on Saturday.

