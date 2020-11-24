Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Get Match-ready For Spark Sport’s Summer Of Cricket

Tuesday, 24 November 2020, 9:56 am
Press Release: Spark Sport

There are just days to go until Spark Sport brings Aotearoa the first BLACKCAPS international of the season, and Head of Spark Sport Jeff Latch wants to make sure New Zealanders are match fit and ready to go when it comes to streaming cricket for the first time.

“Spark Sport is gearing up for what we know will be a phenomenal summer of cricket. It all begins this Friday with a T20 against the mighty West Indies, who we will play New Zealand in a further two T20s and two tests. Friday night’s game will be broadcast on both Spark Sport and by TVNZ, with the other West Indies games live and exclusive on Spark Sport.

The West Indies series will be followed by tours from Pakistan, Australia, Bangladesh and the English women’s team.

“We know New Zealanders are now much more comfortable with streaming technology, after a year in which we’ve had to go online for work, school, entertainment - in fact most connection to the outside world. But we are still urging cricket fans to make sure they are set up and ready well ahead of the first ball being bowled.

“Whether you are an avid watcher of Netflix or a first-time streamer, the best way to ensure you get a good experience on the night is to try watching some sport on the platform now.

“My advice is to sign up, log in and watch the already impressive line-up of cricketing content and the many other sports fixtures, which are available today. Watching the historic footage gives you a chance to test your internet connection and tech set up.

“We encourage customers not to leave it to the last minute as you may find it trickier to get support – we expect high demand on our customer service teams on the day of the first game.”

Here’s a quick checklist to make sure you’re ready for New Zealand’s summer of cricket:

· Check that your current internet connection is streaming-ready by streaming some content at peak hours – if you have issues, talk to your internet service provider.

· Make sure you have the compatible tech to stream Spark Sport on to your TV or devices – to check head to help.sparksport.co.nz.

· Go to sparksport.co.nz and sign up. You’ll have access to a great summer of cricket, including historic matches and content, plus a range of other sporting fixtures, including Premier League, the NRL,

· Log in to the platform and watch some content.

Jeff said that setting up on Spark Sport is usually straightforward, but for customers who need a helping hand there are a few options to choose from. The Spark Sport website has a Help section with a range of troubleshooting resources. Otherwise, Spark customers can book the in-home service, where a Spark expert visits their home and sets everything up for them. For those who are not Spark customers, Spark Sport has partnered with Noel Leeming and Geeks on Wheels to offer a similar service.

More details may be found at https://help.sparksport.co.nz/getting-started and https://sparkservices.co.nz/

