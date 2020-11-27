Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Marcus Armstrong Back On Track In Fia Formula 2

Friday, 27 November 2020, 8:15 am
Press Release: Veritas Communications Ltd

After a lengthy late-season break, Kiwi race driver Marcus Armstrong returns to the FIA Formula 2 Championship this weekend for the penultimate round at the Sakhir circuit in Bahrain.

Armstrong has spent the time between the previous round in September at Russia’s Sochi circuit training and preparing for this weekend – and is champing at the bit to get out on track. The Championship this year had a delayed start due to the Covid 19 Pandemic and runs over 12 rounds, ending at Sakhir.

The first of two rounds at the circuit, this weekend uses the full 5.412 km layout of the challenging Bahrain International Circuit.

The race weekend will comprise a 32 lap, 173.184 km (60 minute) feature race on Saturday and a 23 lap, 124.476 km (30 minute) sprint race on Sunday. There are three separate ‘DRS’ zones where racers can take advantage of a temporary low-drag mode to challenge and potentially overtake the driver in front of them – provided they are close enough in each zone’s detection area.

The championship returns to Sakhir in early December for the final round but will use the shorter and faster 3.543 km ‘outer track’. It will be the first time this format has been used for Formula 2. In 2021, both FIA upper-tier championships (F2 and F3) will run at Formula 1 race weekends, alternating circuits in the premier category’s calendar.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Veritas Communications Ltd on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Avantdale Bowling Club

Auckland rapper and MC Tom Scott brought his stunning jazz-infused Taite Music Prize-winning project Avantdale Bowling Club to the Opera House headlining Wellington's 2020 Jazz Festival. More>>

Howard Davis: Kevin Field Quintet

With the hardest pews in town and an icon of Ruth Bader Ginsburg adorning the walls, St Peter's Church added a distinctly spiritual element to the debut of three new pieces by Kiwi jazz pianist and composer Kevin Field that celebrated our common humanity. More>>

Stage: Wellington’s Theatre Awards To Go Ahead

The Wellington Theatre Awards will go ahead despite a devastating year for New Zealand’s creative sector. Wellington Theatre Awards Trust Chair Tom Broadmore said, “the creative sector, and Wellington’s vibrant theatre sector has been gutted by the ... More>>

Journalism: An Icon Returns. New-Look North & South Magazine Hits Shelves

One of New Zealand’s most iconic magazines, North & South, is back on the shelves this week – with new independent ownership. The magazine, which has set the benchmark for investigative journalism in New Zealand since 1986, relaunches this week, ensuring ... More>>

Howard Davis: Three New Art Books for Xmas

Massey University and Te Papa Presses have published three new art books just in time for Xmas: Dick Frizzell's Me, According to the History of Art, Railways Studios, celebrating unique examples of government-sponsored advertising and design, and Nature - Stilled, Jane Ussher's extraordinary photographs of flora and fauna from the museum's natural history collections.
More>>

Howard Davis: Troy Kingi Rules The San Fran

The award-winning Northland musician performed songs from his new record The Ghost of Freddie Cesar, the fourth installment in his 10/10/10 series - ten albums in ten years in ten genres. More>>

Howard Davis: The Phoenix Foundation Rises From The Ashes (& Chris O'Connor Talks)

Simultaneously dreamy and structured, understated and subtle, spacious and hypnotic, The Phoenix Foundation's new album Lifeline includes gorgeous vocal harmonies, lilting lyrics with no lack of wry, self-deprecating humour, and gently weeping guitar parts. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 