The Black Seeds Release New Single 'Raised With Love' Ahead Of NZ Summer Tour 20/21

Friday, 27 November 2020, 8:21 am
Press Release: The Label

(L-R) Daniel Weetman, Francis Harawira, Matthew Benton, Barnaby Weir, Ned Ngatae, Nigel Patterson, Jarney Murphy, Barrett Hocking. Photo credit: Ed Mason

The Black Seeds make a triumphant return to their classic reggae roots with ‘Raised With Love’, the first single off their new album due for release later next year.

Recorded during lockdown, ‘Raised With Love’ is packed full of the sunshine reggae vibes that have made them a household name in Aotearoa, and a perennial favourite for festival-goers around the world.

The song is a reminder to be grateful for the simple things we have, inspired from looking over old family photos rediscovered in lockdown.

Frontman Barnaby Weir says, "I was feeling especially grateful for how I was raised with lots of love and music in the house. ‘Raised With Love’ is a thank you to all the parents out there doing their best to make life a thing of beauty for their children”.

The new single echoes the truly optimistic and hopeful sound loved by Black Seeds’ fans around the world and is sure to be on high rotation this summer.

You can catch The Black Seeds live on tour across the country at the following events this summer, with more dates to be announced.

RAISED WITH LOVE’ – NZ SUMMER TOUR, 20/21

Sat 19 December – Summer Solstice 2020, Hawkes Bay
Tickets from Ticketfairy.com

Thur 31 December – The Edge NYE20, Christchurch
Free admission. More info here

Sat 9 January – TSB Bowl Of Brooklands, Taranaki
Tickets from Ticketek.co.nz

Sat 30 January – The Great Kiwi Beer Festival, Christchurch
Tickets from Ticketfairy.com

Sat 20 February – Sound Valley, Whanganui
Tickets from Soundvalley.nz

Sat 13 March – The Great Kiwi Beer Festival, Hamilton
Tickets from Ticketek.co.nz

Saturday 20 March – Homegrown, Wellington
Tickets at Homegrown.net.nz

