Crowded House “To The Island” Tour - March 2021 Final Shows Announced - Second Napier And Auckland Dates Added

Monday, 30 November 2020, 8:29 am
Press Release: Live Nation Entertainment

SPECIAL GUEST REB FOUNTAIN CONFIRMED

Iconic Kiwi band CROWDED HOUSE have announced that they will tour New Zealand in March 2021 on their “To the Island” tour – news wholeheartedly embraced by the whole country.

Due to overwhelming demand for tickets, a second and final show at Church Road Winery in Napier has been announced for Sunday, March 7 and a second and final performance at Auckland’s Spark Arena on Sunday, March 21. Tickets to the newly announced shows will go on sale at 1pm Friday, December 4.

Vodafone customers can be among the first to secure tickets during the Vodafone pre-sale starting at 10am Tuesday, December 1 until 10am Thursday, December 3. Vodafone customers go to vodafone.co.nz/music.

Live Nation members can access pre-sale tickets from 11am Thursday, December 3 until 12pm Friday, December 4.

The first Crowded House performances in Napier and Auckland, and the Palmerston North show have sold out, with only limited ticket availability remaining for all other shows.

In order to accommodate the second Napier show the performance in Nelson at the Trafalgar Centre has been rescheduled to Tuesday 9 March 2021. All existing tickets will remain valid and any patrons unable to attend the new date can obtain a refund from the point of purchase. Refund requests are to be submitted prior to 5pm, Friday 29 January 2021.

Crowded House have just released their first new music in more than a decade with the debut of the single “Whatever You Want” available HERE. The tour and music feature founding members Neil Finn and Nick Seymour along with producer and keyboardist Mitchell Froom, guitarist and singer Liam Finn and drummer Elroy Finn.

The video for Whatever You Want stars the charismatic and hugely talented indie artist Mac DeMarco making his acting debut. The video can be seen HERE.

Crowded House is also proud to announce multi-instrumentalist, singer songwriter Reb Fountain as special guest on their ‘To the Island’ tour (other than on Sunday March 7 in Napier).

The five-time AMA nominated artist and Silver Scroll finalist has just completed a sold-out 10 date national tour in celebration of her self-titled album ‘Reb Fountain’ recorded at Neil Finn’s Roundhead studios - described as a collection of ‘noir punk-folk songs’.

Reb and Neil first became friends following their collaboration on Finn’s 2017/2018 ‘Out of Silence’ album and tour.

Live Nation is thrilled to be able to confirm that New Zealand will play host to the internationally revered band on a twelve-date national tour throughout March 2021. Tour dates are:

CROWDED HOUSE “TO THE ISLAND” TOUR, 2021

HAMILTON CLAUDELANDS ARENA THURSDAY, 4 MARCH

NAPIER CHURCH ROAD WINERY, SATURDAY, 6 MARCH – SOLD OUT

NAPIER CHURCH ROAD WINERY, SUNDAY, 7 MARCH – NEW SHOW

NELSON TRAFALGAR CENTRE TUESDAY, 9 MARCH – NEW SHOW DATE

CHRISTCHURCH CHRISTCHURCH ARENA WEDNESDAY, 10 MARCH

DUNEDIN TOWN HALL THURSDAY, 11 MARCH

QUEENSTOWN GIBBSTON VALLEY SATURDAY, 13 MARCH

WELLINGTON TSB BANK ARENA MONDAY, 15 MARCH

PALMERSTON NORTH REGENT THEATRE WEDNESDAY, 17 MARCH – SOLD OUT

AUCKLAND SPARK ARENA FRIDAY, 19 MARCH – SOLD OUT

NEW PLYMOUTH BOWL OF BROOKLANDS SATURDAY, 20 MARCH

AUCKLAND SPARK ARENA SUNDAY, 21 MARCH – NEW SHOW

NEW SHOWS ON SALE 1PM FRIDAY, DECEMBER 4

Vodafone pre-sale: 10am Tuesday December 1 until 10am Thursday December 3

Live Nation pre-sale: 11am Thursday December 3 until 12pm Friday December 4

For complete tour and ticket information, visit crowdedhouse.com & www.livenation.co.nz

Editor’s Note: There are no restrictions on mass gatherings nor are there any social distancing requirements or mask protocols in New Zealand.

Following Neil Finn’s surprise star turn and an extremely successful world tour with Fleetwood Mac, Neil and Nick Seymour are energised and inspired to begin a new chapter in the Crowded House story. A new generation has grown up and connected with their songs and will now get to experience the band live as they perform legendary anthems from the bands 35-year career, along with fresh new music.

