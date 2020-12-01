Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Dr Gordon Hosking Wins Outdoor Access Champion Award

Tuesday, 1 December 2020, 10:56 am
Press Release: Walking Access Commission

Dr Gordon Hosking will receive an Outdoor Access Champion Award in Mangawhai this week. The award recognises his significant and lasting contribution to public access to the outdoors in the Mangawhai region.

Dr Gordon Hosking is a leader in the Mangawhai Tracks Charitable Trust. He started volunteering with the Mangawhai Walking Weekend and was inspired to help open and develop new tracks across the area.

He works alongside and with local iwi, community members, the Department of Conservation and Council. He has defended the public’s right of access successfully in the Environment Court. He has also built a team of 70 volunteers who develop and maintain tracks around Mangawhai.

One of his projects, the creation of the Tanehaka Tracks network, received Commission funding and this network is used by large numbers of people. Through the network’s creation, improved access into the bush has allowed for more trapping. This has enabled the Department of Conservation to successfully reintroduce a kiwi population on the land.

The awards are an annual event organised by the New Zealand Walking Access Commission Ara Hīkoi Aotearoa. Chief Executive | Tumuaki Ric Cullinane says the awards celebrate people and community groups around the country who are developing trails and making it easier for people to experience the outdoors.

