Paakiwaha Promo Monday 7th December 2020

Monday, 7 December 2020, 11:22 am
Press Release: Radio Waatea 603 AM

Tēnā koutou e whakarongo mai nei ki a Paakiwaha.

Paakiwaha is an exciting weekly current affairs programme from a Māori perspective. Paakiwaha is hosted today by Dale Husband and broadcast by Radio Waatea with funding from New Zealand on Air.

On today’s show: Stuff's Pou Tiaki editor Carmen Parahi joins Dale to discuss the aftermath of the media's company apology to Māori, concerning their "racist and blinkered" coverage of Māori issues.

Te Rūnanganui o Te Ati Awa spokesperson Kura Moeahu discusses the tribe's partnership agreement with Oranga Tamariki. Mr Moeahu says both Ngāti Toa Rangatira and Te Ati Awa are looking forward to improving the health and well-being of their tamariki.

The NZ Law Commission has released an Issues Paper questioning if Aotearoa should have class action and commercial litigation funding. Commission President Amokura Kawharu says representative actions rule dates back to 1882. She says it's time to take the issue to the public.

The inaugural Ngā Kupu Ora Māori Book Awards are back at Massey University after a one-year hiatus in an online format with an expanded list of categories and substantial cash prizes in lieu of a physical event. University spokesperson Raewyn Rasch talks about the significance of the event to Māori writers.

Leith Comer discusses Te Mana o Ngāti Rangitihi Trust signing a Deed of Settlement with the Crown at Rangitihi Marae in Matatā.

And Fiona Clements talks about "land protectors" blocking the railway tracks outside the Dunedin Railway station to stop the daily coal train running from Bathurst Resources’ Takitimu mine in Southland to Fonterra’s Clandeboye milk factory in Temuka.

We wrap up the show with Adam Gifford talking politics and Ken Laban gives a wrap on the weekends hākinakina

On Radio Waatea 603AM on Mondays, 10 am- 12 noon and on selected iwi and community radio stations.

Supported by NZ On Air.

So tune in to yet another lively thought-provoking and debate packed programme or live stream at www.waatea603am.co.nz

