Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

The Luminaries Production Material Gifted To Hokitika Museum

Monday, 7 December 2020, 12:00 pm
Press Release: Westland District Council

Hokitika Museum staff will be busy in the New Year assessing and cataloguing production materials from the BBC/TVNZ production of Eleanor Catton’s “The Luminaries”. The generous donation from Lisa Chatfield and production company, Southern Light Films, will enhance the costume items from the production that are already part of the Museum’s collection. Currently in storage in Auckland, staff are enthusiastically preparing for the arrival of the items in Hokitika.

Museum staff look forward to assimilating the collection into future displays at the Hokitika Museum.

Lisa Chatfield, explains, “We feel privileged to be able to offer items from the series that should be preserved and made accessible to the public. We are particularly pleased that the majority of the costumes, that were designed and handmade for the series by Costume Designer Edward Gibbon and an extraordinary team of talented New Zealander’s, are able to form the most significant aspect of the collection. The Hokitika Museum is the natural home, and it is a great opportunity to ensure the experience of the The Luminaries TV series has an on-going life beyond the screen.”

Assistance to negotiate the donation was provided by Judith Taylor, Museum Development Advisor, National Services Te Paerangi, Te Papa Tongarewa, Museum of New Zealand. “The donation will be a wonderful basis for developing museum programmes and exhibitions. The costumes and other props can illustrate parallel stories about 1860’s Hokitika and are a resource for the development of creative workshops based on the crafts in this legacy collection and in filming making.,” says Judith.

Mayor Bruce Smith adds, “It’s brilliant that Hokitika Museum will have these items for display. A lot of visitors are aware of the history of the area through watching The Luminaries on TV and it will be exciting for them to see the costumes and props in person.”

Other information

Items donated include, but not limited to:

  • Costumes for the characters: Anna, Lydia, Emery, Crosbie, Carver, and supporting cast including the 12 men who represent the signs of the zodiac.
  • Selected film props and games from the House of Many Wishes.
  • Pieces of the House of Many Wishes set designed by Felicity Abbott including hand painted windows, plinths and selected furniture.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Westland District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: The Phoenix Foundation Friend Ship Tour Docks In Wellington

A sense of local pride was certainly running high at the Opera House on Saturday night, as the lads ran through a tasty little set drawn mostly from their latest album Friend Ship (splash out for Xmas on the shocking pink extra-thick vinyl edition). More>>


Howard Davis: Avantdale Bowling Club

Auckland rapper and MC Tom Scott brought his stunning jazz-infused Taite Music Prize-winning project Avantdale Bowling Club to the Opera House headlining Wellington's 2020 Jazz Festival. More>>

Howard Davis: Kevin Field Quintet

With the hardest pews in town and an icon of Ruth Bader Ginsburg adorning the walls, St Peter's Church added a distinctly spiritual element to the debut of three new pieces by Kiwi jazz pianist and composer Kevin Field that celebrated our common humanity. More>>


Howard Davis: Three New Art Books for Xmas

Massey University and Te Papa Presses have published three new art books just in time for Xmas: Dick Frizzell's Me, According to the History of Art, Railways Studios, celebrating unique examples of government-sponsored advertising and design, and Nature - Stilled, Jane Ussher's extraordinary photographs of flora and fauna from the museum's natural history collections.
More>>

Howard Davis: Troy Kingi Rules The San Fran

The award-winning Northland musician performed songs from his new record The Ghost of Freddie Cesar, the fourth installment in his 10/10/10 series - ten albums in ten years in ten genres. More>>

Stage: Wellington’s Theatre Awards To Go Ahead

The Wellington Theatre Awards will go ahead despite a devastating year for New Zealand’s creative sector. Wellington Theatre Awards Trust Chair Tom Broadmore said, “the creative sector, and Wellington’s vibrant theatre sector has been gutted by the ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 