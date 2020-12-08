Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Star Studded Line-up Announced For First Ever 100% Live Christmas Radio Fundraiser

Tuesday, 8 December 2020, 12:40 pm
Press Release: Coca-Cola

Producers of Coca-Cola Christmas on The Breeze have announced the line-up for the nation’s first ever 100% live Christmas radio, stage and TV show airing on Friday 11 December.

Featuring interviews and performances from some of Australasia’s biggest names including Six60, Delta Goodrem, Guy Sebastian, Jason Kerrison, Annie Crummer and young Kiwi star Paige, the never-been-done-before broadcast steps out of the studio and sees jingles, commercials, news and entertainment come together in a completely live theatrical environment for this festive, fun ‘radiothon style’ programme designed to raise much needed funds for Youthline.

Annette Chillingworth from Coca-Cola NZ says, “When Coca-Cola Christmas in the Park was paused for the first time in 26 years due to COVID 19, it created a major shortfall in Youthline’s annual income. Coca-Cola Christmas on The Breeze is an entertaining, upbeat way for Kiwis to help Youthline at a time they need it the most.”

Included in the line-up are a host of Coca-Cola Christmas in the Park crowd favourites including Vince Harder, Ella Monnery, Phil Madsen and Lavina Williams.

Hosted by Robert Rakete and Jeanette Thomas, Coca-Cola Christmas on The Breeze starts at 7am on Breeze TV, rova, and on The Breeze Auckland’s 93.4FM, then nationwide on your local Breeze frequency.

For the full programme of Coca-Cola Christmas on The Breeze and to find out how you can support Youthline go to www.thebreeze.co.nz

