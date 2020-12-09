Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Trend Of Upcycling Materials In To Gifts Continues To Grow This Christmas

Wednesday, 9 December 2020, 2:11 pm
Press Release: The Recreators

The ReCreators, a group of artisans who run creative upcycling workshops, say they have seen a marked increase in the amount of people making the conscious decision to create their own Christmas presents this year.

Ger Tew, founder of the The ReCreators based in West Auckland, says 2020 has been many things for many people, but what they have experienced is an obvious increase in people choosing to create Christmas gifts and decorations from previously unwanted materials, rather than purchase new.

“It has been significantly more noticeable this year that, as a community, we are becoming more aware of unnecessary waste, and the detrimental effect it can have on both our wallets, and the environment.

“This year has been particularly challenging on a financial level for many people, and so we are finding that many of the people attending our series of free, Christmas gift-making classes are choosing to make their own gifts and decorations.”

Gifts have included plant boxes, wooden Christmas trees, decorations, natural cosmetics, jewellery, soft toys.

Ms Tew estimates that in the two years since they held the first workshop, they have diverted upwards of two tonnes of discarded materials away from landfill.

“Upcycling is the creative reuse through reviving old or unwanted materials such as textile offcuts, wooden pallets and old fences, and turning them into new products or materials of better quality, and better environmental value than the original.

“As well as ensuring that we are helping to reduce waste, as a group, we see joy in people who make with their hands, and which is something we have lost with fast consumerism.

“To date we have held around 430 workshops; and have had nearly 4,000 people attend our classes, and these numbers have been growing exponentially. In addition, we also have many children who regularly book in for 10 week after school workshops,” says Ms Tew.

“Children never question working with waste, but for adults, we do see them looking at materials in a more inspirational, re-awakening way – being allowed to reimagine and be creative is a positive force to be unleashed with adults in terms of their behaviour change,” says Ms Tew. “As a community we really need to think hard about how we handle our waste and unwanted materials in the future; and also, to consider not buying new as over-consumerism is certainly having a detrimental effect on our planet.”

The ReCreators hold community DIY upcycling workshops throughout Auckland, teaching adults and children how they can create new products from previously unwanted or discarded materials. They are running a series of DIY community events in the lead up to Christmas and in the new year. https://therecreators.co.nz/

In 2021, the ReCreators will be increasing the diversity of their DIY offerings, adding gardening and cooking to their workshop programme.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from The Recreators on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Byrneing Down the House - Spike Lee's American Utopia

Lee does an admirable job capturing Byrne's stunning live performance of his latest album, but the real star of the show is the staging. More>>


Howard Davis: The Phoenix Foundation Friend Ship Tour Docks in Wellington

A sense of local pride was certainly running high at the Opera House on Saturday night, as the lads ran through a tasty little set drawn mostly from their latest album Friend Ship (splash out for Xmas on the shocking pink extra-thick vinyl edition). More>>


Howard Davis: Avantdale Bowling Club

Auckland rapper and MC Tom Scott brought his stunning jazz-infused Taite Music Prize-winning project Avantdale Bowling Club to the Opera House headlining Wellington's 2020 Jazz Festival. More>>


Howard Davis: Kevin Field Quintet

With the hardest pews in town and an icon of Ruth Bader Ginsburg adorning the walls, St Peter's Church added a distinctly spiritual element to the debut of three new pieces by Kiwi jazz pianist and composer Kevin Field that celebrated our common humanity. More>>

Howard Davis: Three New Art Books for Xmas

Massey University and Te Papa Presses have published three new art books just in time for Xmas: Dick Frizzell's Me, According to the History of Art, Railways Studios, celebrating unique examples of government-sponsored advertising and design, and Nature - Stilled, Jane Ussher's extraordinary photographs of flora and fauna from the museum's natural history collections.
More>>

Howard Davis: Troy Kingi Rules The San Fran

The award-winning Northland musician performed songs from his new record The Ghost of Freddie Cesar, the fourth installment in his 10/10/10 series - ten albums in ten years in ten genres. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 