Mako Road Release Epic New Single ‘Helicopter’ Video & Single Out Now

Friday, 11 December 2020, 8:21 am
Press Release: Mako Road

Kiwi indie-rock outfit MAKO ROAD are flying high with ‘Helicopter’, the new single out today. Accompanied by a music video that captures the spirit of their epic live set at their recent sold-out show at Auckland’s Powerstation, the single is another huge step forward for the Christchurch four-piece, who have fast become one of the most exciting must-see bands to come out of New Zealand in recent times.

Mako Road’s heavy touring schedule has seen them translate their hazy summer psych grooves into an electric live set, resulting in multiple sold-out Australasian tours, with their name appearing on festival bills including Splendour In The Grass, Electric Avenue, Sound Splash, Bay Dreams and Rhythm and Vines. They’ve also supported acts including Rudimental, L.A.B, Leisure, Shapeshifter and Ziggy Alberts.

The sky’s the limit for Mako Road band members Rhian Ward, Connor Jaine, Connor McErlich and Robbie Day – a proudly independent act making waves around the world. Since the release of debut EP ‘The Green Superintendent’ and subsequent EP ‘Local Safari’, both in 2018, their self-produced garage recordings have been a breath of fresh air to music fans and critics alike, earning them regular appearances at the pointy-end of the independent music charts. Fans have eagerly dived in on streaming sites, with over 50 million Spotify streams, 1.8 million YouTube views, and 29k Instagram followers.

RELEASE SCHEDULE:
‘HELICOPTER’ – SINGLE – OUT 11 DECEMBER 2020

UPCOMING TOUR DATES:
27 DECEMBER – LE CURRENTS, TAUPO
28 DECEMBER – COROGLEN TAVERN, COROGLEN
30 DECEMBER – RHYTHM & VINES, GISBORNE
31 DECEMBER – THE ISLAND, PAPAMOA
3 JANUARY – BAY DREAMS NORTH, TAURANGA
5 JANUARY – BAY DREAMS SOUTH, NELSON
9 JANUARY – BOWL OF BROOKLYN, NEW PLYMOUTH
23 JANUARY – SOUNDSPLASH, RAGLAN

