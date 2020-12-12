Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Jon Toogood Solo Tour: December 2020 And January 2021

Saturday, 12 December 2020, 12:25 pm
Press Release: Muchmore Music

Rock ‘n’ roll lifer Jon Toogood is gearing up to deliver a night of songs and stories at venues across Aotearoa this summer.

“After one of the strangest years of all time, I am about to embark on a solo tour of my home country New Zealand - the only place in the world where musicians can still do what they were put on this earth to do!” says Jon.

Alongside classic Shihad tunes, punters can expect to hear Jon’s take on some of his favourite songs of all time - tunes by the likes of Split Enz, The Beatles, David Bowie, Neil Young, Th’ Dudes, Dragon, Motorhead and more.

“I have been waiting all year to be able to do this, so you can expect one explosive night of rock’n’roll hilarity and joy! See you there... I can’t wait!"

Tour dates and locations:

Friday 18 December Prebbleton Village Tavern, Christchurch

Saturday 19 December Tillermans, Invercargill

Saturday 2 January The Yot Club, Raglan

Sunday 3 January The Leigh Sawmill,

Monday 4 January Waihi Beach Hotel

Tuesday 5 January Totara Street. Mt Maunganui

Thursday 7 January The Waterfront, Raumati

Friday 8 January The Tin Hut, Featherston

Saturday 9 January Paisley Stage, Napier

