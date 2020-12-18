Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

January 2021 On Amazon Prime Video

Friday, 18 December 2020, 5:14 pm
Press Release: AMAZON PRIME VIDEO NZ

This week Amazon Studios announced the acquiring of the New Zealand rights to Stephen King’s apocalyptic drama, The Stand, from CBS. The epic series boasts a stellar ensemble cast including Whoopi Goldberg, Alexander Skarsgard, James Marsden, Amber Heard and Greg Kinnear. Set five months after a bioengineered super flu strain wiped out 99 percent of the world’s population, a group of survivors come together to try and start over in what will become a struggle between good and evil. The series event will launch exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on 15th January. Full details attached.

Amazon Prime Video today announced that it will be the home of the new animated series Star Trek: Lower Decks. Developed by Emmy Award-winner Mike McMahan (Rick and Morty, Solar Opposites), the comedy series focuses on the support crew serving on one of Starfleet’s least important ships, the U.S.S. Cerritos, in 2380. Featuring the voices of Jack Quaid and Tawny Newsome, along with Cameos from Jonathan Frakes, Marina Sirtis and more - all 10 episodes will land on 22nd January.

Amazon Original film, One Night In Miami, is a fictional account of one incredible night where four icons, Muhammad Ali, Malcolm X, Sam Cooke and Jim Brown, gather to celebrate one of the biggest upsets in boxing and discuss their roles in the civil right movement and cultural upheaval of the 60s. Launching on 15th January.

Other highlights in January include returning fantasy series, American Gods, back for its third season, and spine tingling horror film, The Rental, where two couples enjoying an oceanside getaway grow suspicious the host of their seemingly perfect rental house may be spying on them.

The the full list of series and movies available on Prime Video in January is here.

