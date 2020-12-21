Paakiwaha Promo Monday 21st December 2020

Tēnā koutou e whakarongo mai nei ki a Paakiwaha.

Paakiwaha is an exciting weekly current affairs programme from a Maori perspective. Paakiwaha is hosted today by Dale Husband and broadcast by Radio Waatea with funding from New Zealand on Air.

On today’s show: Māori Development Minister Willie Jackson joins Dale to discuss the year that was. From the Whakaari Island disaster, through COVID-19 lockdowns, a historic election result and a long-awaited deal for Ihumātao - Mr Jackson wraps up 2020.

NZMC Executive Director Matt Tukaki wraps up the year from his perspective.

Dr Margaret Mutu discusses the future of Ihumātao now the government has purchased the land.

Tauranga City Councillor Buddy Mikaere talks about Minister of Local Government, Hon Nanaia Mahuta, confirming a Commission will be appointed to Tauranga City Council after she wrote to Council in early December stating her intention to appoint a Commission due to significant governance problems among the Council’s elected representatives.

Iwi leaders Climate change advisor Mike Smith talks to Dale about the cancellation of a major gas and oil exploration programme off the Otago coast. Mr Smith says the Austrian oil giant OMV, which had a permit to explore the Great South Basin for oil and gas but failed to find anything when it dropped test wells earlier this year, this week announced it would no longer search for gas and oil in the area.

Education consultant and former president of the Principals Federation Whetu Cormick takes a look back at the year and discusses his aspirations for 2021.

Dr Rawiri Jansen talks about the COVID year and how Māori came through this at the other end.

We wrap up the show with Adam Gifford talking politics and Ken Laban gives a wrap on the weekends hākinakina.

On Radio Waatea 603AM on Mondays, 10 am- 12 noon and on selected iwi and community radio stations.

Supported by NZ On Air.

