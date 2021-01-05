South Of France – Fiona Pears And Connor Hartley-Hall
Violinist Fiona Pears and guitarist Connor Hartley-Hall share a love of Gypsy jazz. This music was originally made famous by legendary guitarist Django Reinhardt and French virtuoso violinist Stéphane Grappelli, when they formed the 'Quintette du Hot Club de France' back in the 1930s. Take a virtual trip to the South of France from the comfort of the concert.
The music Fiona and Connor will be performing in their upcoming shows will be a mix of fiery Gypsy jazz, heart-warming ballads and some well-known classics such as ‘ Czardas ‘ and ‘Dark Eyes’.
These shows will be exciting and dynamic; a musical experience not to be missed.
Fiona Pears
Violinist and composer Fiona Pears has performed and recorded internationally over the past 15 years. She has appeared everywhere from Birmingham Symphony Hall and the famous Ronnie Scott’s Jazz club in London through to Joe’s Pub in New York and the very loved Donovan’s Store in Okarito.
Fiona has also been a soloist with the Liverpool Philharmonic, Christchurch Symphony and Trust Waikato Symphony orchestras.
Her fiery mix of Tango and Gypsy Jazz alongside soulful ballads will keep any audience on the edge of their seats.
Connor Hartley-Hall
Guitarist Connor Hartley-Hall grew up in Akaroa. As a teenager he found a passion for improvisation and over the past 10 years has been performing in a myriad of settings.
An extraordinary master of the Gypsy Jazz style played by legends such as Django Reinhardt and Biréli Lagrène, Connor has made himself a name as one of the top guitarists in the country performing this style of music.
Itinerary
Thursday 28 January 7:30pm Ashburton
Ashburton Trust Event Centre
$25 Book: Ashburton Trust Event Centre
Friday 29 January 7:30pm Akaroa
The Gaiety
$25 Book: Akaroa Museum
Cash Bar Available, Doors Open from 6.30pm
Saturday 30 January 8:00pm Balcairn
Balcairn Public Hall
$25 Book: Sally Mac's Amberley; Stan's 7 Day Pharmacy, Rangiora;
Sefton Garage, https://sites.google.com/view/balcairn-public-hall-society/events
Monday 1 February 7:30pm Geraldine
St Mary's Church, Talbot Street
$25 Book: Louk Clothing, Talbot Street (No EftPOS) 693 9070
Tuesday 2 February 7:30pm Fairlie
St Columba Church, Main Street
$20 Book: Heartlands
Wednesday 3 February 7:30pm Twizel
Poppies Cafe & Restaurant
Adults $20; Students $10 Book: Twizel Promotions Office
Thursday 4 February 7:30pm Alexandra
Central Stories
$25 Adults; $20 Gold Card; $10 Children
Book: Central Stories and Cash Sales at the Door
Friday 5 February 7:30pm Cromwell
Coronation Hall, Bannockburn
Adults $30, Super Gold Card $25, Children $5
Book: Artscentral.co.nz
Sunday 7 February 2:00pm Arrowtown
Buckingham Green
Free event
Friday 12 February 7:30pm New Plymouth
4th Wall Theatre
Adults $25; Seniors $20; Students $10 Book: www.4thwalltheatre.co.nz
Saturday 13 February 7:00pm Putaruru
The Plaza
$15 Book: The Plaza; Eventfinda
Sunday 14 February 7:30pm Onewhero
OSPA Theatre, Hall Road
$25 Book: www.ospa.org.nz or The Goodness Grocer, Pukekohe
Tuesday 16 February 7:30pm Whangarei
The Riverbank Centre, Reyburn House Lane
$30 Book: www.whangareitheatrecompany.org.nz
Storytime, Reyburn House Lane
Thursday 18 February 7:30pm Thames
Kauaeranga Hall
$25 Door; $22 Pre-Book
Book: Txt: 021912993 Email: kauaerangahallmusic@gmail.com
Shop: Lotus Realm, 714 Pollen St, Thames
Friday 19 February 7:30pm Coromandel
Hauraki House Theatre
$25 Book: Coromandel Town Information Centre
Saturday 20 February 7:30pm Opotiki
Opotiki Senior Citizens Hall
$20 Book: www.trybooking.com and Opotiki Library
Tuesday 23 February 7:30pm Picton
The Picton Little Theatre
$25 (plus booking fee)
Book: Eventfinda.co.nz
Wednesday 24 February 8:30pm Onekaka
The Mussel Inn
$20 Book: Eventfinda, plus door sales (if tickets remaining)
Thursday 25 February 7:30pm Motueka
The Chanel Arts Centre
$25 Book: Floral Affaire
Friday 26 February 8:00pm Mapua
The Playhouse Theatre
$25 Book: The Playhouse, The Richmond Mall and Eventfinda.co.nz
Dinner and Doors from 6pm
Two course $35 Set Menu
Tuesday 2 March 7:30pm Okarito
Donovan's Store
$25 Book: Richard 021 1448781
Wednesday 3 March 7:30pm Hokitika
Old Lodge Theatre, 11 Revell Street
$25 Book: Hokitika’s Regent Theatre
Thursday 4 March 8:00pm Barrytown
Barrytown Hall
$20 Book: Door Sales
Friday 5 March 8:00pm Reefton
Reefton Club
Adults $20; Student $10; Family $50
Door Sales or Phone 03 7328542
Monday 8 March 7:00pm Lincoln
The Laboratory, 17 West Belt
$20 Book: At the Bar or Phone 03 325 3006
Thursday 11 March 7:30pm Oamaru
Oamaru Opera House
$25 (plus fees) Book: oamaruoperahouse.co.nz