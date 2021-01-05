South Of France – Fiona Pears And Connor Hartley-Hall

Violinist Fiona Pears and guitarist Connor Hartley-Hall share a love of Gypsy jazz. This music was originally made famous by legendary guitarist Django Reinhardt and French virtuoso violinist Stéphane Grappelli, when they formed the 'Quintette du Hot Club de France' back in the 1930s. Take a virtual trip to the South of France from the comfort of the concert.

The music Fiona and Connor will be performing in their upcoming shows will be a mix of fiery Gypsy jazz, heart-warming ballads and some well-known classics such as ‘ Czardas ‘ and ‘Dark Eyes’.

These shows will be exciting and dynamic; a musical experience not to be missed.

Fiona Pears

Violinist and composer Fiona Pears has performed and recorded internationally over the past 15 years. She has appeared everywhere from Birmingham Symphony Hall and the famous Ronnie Scott’s Jazz club in London through to Joe’s Pub in New York and the very loved Donovan’s Store in Okarito.

Fiona has also been a soloist with the Liverpool Philharmonic, Christchurch Symphony and Trust Waikato Symphony orchestras.

Her fiery mix of Tango and Gypsy Jazz alongside soulful ballads will keep any audience on the edge of their seats.

Connor Hartley-Hall

Guitarist Connor Hartley-Hall grew up in Akaroa. As a teenager he found a passion for improvisation and over the past 10 years has been performing in a myriad of settings.

An extraordinary master of the Gypsy Jazz style played by legends such as Django Reinhardt and Biréli Lagrène, Connor has made himself a name as one of the top guitarists in the country performing this style of music.

Itinerary

Thursday 28 January 7:30pm Ashburton

Ashburton Trust Event Centre

$25 Book: Ashburton Trust Event Centre

www.ateventcentre.co.nz

Friday 29 January 7:30pm Akaroa

The Gaiety

$25 Book: Akaroa Museum

Cash Bar Available, Doors Open from 6.30pm

Saturday 30 January 8:00pm Balcairn

Balcairn Public Hall

$25 Book: Sally Mac's Amberley; Stan's 7 Day Pharmacy, Rangiora;

Sefton Garage, https://sites.google.com/view/balcairn-public-hall-society/events

Monday 1 February 7:30pm Geraldine

St Mary's Church, Talbot Street

$25 Book: Louk Clothing, Talbot Street (No EftPOS) 693 9070

Tuesday 2 February 7:30pm Fairlie

St Columba Church, Main Street

$20 Book: Heartlands

Wednesday 3 February 7:30pm Twizel

Poppies Cafe & Restaurant

Adults $20; Students $10 Book: Twizel Promotions Office

Thursday 4 February 7:30pm Alexandra

Central Stories

$25 Adults; $20 Gold Card; $10 Children

Book: Central Stories and Cash Sales at the Door

Friday 5 February 7:30pm Cromwell

Coronation Hall, Bannockburn

Adults $30, Super Gold Card $25, Children $5

Book: Artscentral.co.nz

Sunday 7 February 2:00pm Arrowtown

Buckingham Green

Free event

Friday 12 February 7:30pm New Plymouth

4th Wall Theatre

Adults $25; Seniors $20; Students $10 Book: www.4thwalltheatre.co.nz

Saturday 13 February 7:00pm Putaruru

The Plaza

$15 Book: The Plaza; Eventfinda

Sunday 14 February 7:30pm Onewhero

OSPA Theatre, Hall Road

$25 Book: www.ospa.org.nz or The Goodness Grocer, Pukekohe

Tuesday 16 February 7:30pm Whangarei

The Riverbank Centre, Reyburn House Lane

$30 Book: www.whangareitheatrecompany.org.nz

Storytime, Reyburn House Lane

Thursday 18 February 7:30pm Thames

Kauaeranga Hall

$25 Door; $22 Pre-Book

Book: Txt: 021912993 Email: kauaerangahallmusic@gmail.com

Shop: Lotus Realm, 714 Pollen St, Thames

Friday 19 February 7:30pm Coromandel

Hauraki House Theatre

$25 Book: Coromandel Town Information Centre

Saturday 20 February 7:30pm Opotiki

Opotiki Senior Citizens Hall

$20 Book: www.trybooking.com and Opotiki Library

Tuesday 23 February 7:30pm Picton

The Picton Little Theatre

$25 (plus booking fee)

Book: Eventfinda.co.nz

Wednesday 24 February 8:30pm Onekaka

The Mussel Inn

$20 Book: Eventfinda, plus door sales (if tickets remaining)

Thursday 25 February 7:30pm Motueka

The Chanel Arts Centre

$25 Book: Floral Affaire

Friday 26 February 8:00pm Mapua

The Playhouse Theatre

$25 Book: The Playhouse, The Richmond Mall and Eventfinda.co.nz

Dinner and Doors from 6pm

Two course $35 Set Menu

Tuesday 2 March 7:30pm Okarito

Donovan's Store

$25 Book: Richard 021 1448781

Wednesday 3 March 7:30pm Hokitika

Old Lodge Theatre, 11 Revell Street

$25 Book: Hokitika’s Regent Theatre

Thursday 4 March 8:00pm Barrytown

Barrytown Hall

$20 Book: Door Sales

Friday 5 March 8:00pm Reefton

Reefton Club

Adults $20; Student $10; Family $50

Door Sales or Phone 03 7328542

Monday 8 March 7:00pm Lincoln

The Laboratory, 17 West Belt

$20 Book: At the Bar or Phone 03 325 3006

Thursday 11 March 7:30pm Oamaru

Oamaru Opera House

$25 (plus fees) Book: oamaruoperahouse.co.nz

