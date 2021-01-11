Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Milford Storms To Salver Success

Monday, 11 January 2021, 5:59 am
Press Release: NZ Bloodstock

Milford (NZ) wins the Listed Te Akau Gingernuts Salver (2100m) at Ellerslie.

Karaka graduate Milford (NZ) (Savabeel) is firmly on the road to the $1m Group One New Zealand Derby (2400m) after scoring a powerful victory in Sunday’s $50,000 Listed Te Akau Gingernuts Salver (2100m) at Ellerslie.

Milford was a $360,000 purchase from Waikato Stud’s draft in Book 1 of Karaka 2019. Sunday’s win was the first of his five-start career, with the promise of much more to come.

Ridden by Leith Innes, Milford sat in fourth place before starting to get warmed up at the top of the home straight. Despite gawking around inside the last 200 metres, he quickened impressively to charge past the leaders and score by half a length.

“He’s a real progressive staying type with a bright future,” Innes said.

Carrying the distinctive green, yellow and dark blue colours of part-owner Lib Petagna’s JML Bloodstock, Milford is trained in Cambridge by Stephen Marsh, who won this race last season with the subsequent New Zealand Derby placegetter Scorpz (NZ) (Charm Spirit).

Marsh believes Milford also has the credentials to make his presence felt in the prestigious classic at Ellerslie on March 6.

“He’s got any amount of ability, but he’s been quite green in his races to date,” Marsh told NZ Racing Desk.

“We took the winkers off last time which probably didn’t work, but with those back on today he seemed to settle better during the running.

“He got a little bit lost coming around that last bend and took a few strides to balance up, but when he did find his feet again, he really put in nicely for an impressive win.

“He can have a little break now and then come back and go through the Avondale Guineas (2100m) on his way to the Derby. We will see how he does with the week in the paddock, but he is a very athletic type so I don’t think he will need another run before those two races. They are his main targets.”

Milford became the 110th individual stakes winner for Waikato Stud’s super-sire Savabeel, and his 13th this season. The champion stallion will be represented by 44 yearlings in Book 1 of Karaka 2021, which runs from January 24 to 26.

VendorWaikato Stud
PurchaserBruce Perry Bloodstock (BAFNZ) (Masterton)
BreedingSavabeel – Etiquette
SaleLot 14, Karaka 2019 Book 1, $360,000
Bred byWaikato Stud

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from NZ Bloodstock on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Benjamin Ree's The Painter and The Thief

The Norwegian filmmaker had long been fascinated by art thieves who commit high-stakes crimes with a delicate touch when a chance Google search in 2015 uncovered a botched heist in Oslo. More>>


Howard Davis: Anna Coddington Beams

Anna Coddington's thin, wispy vocals fit her songs beautifully, providing a wonderful lilting quality that pervades her latest album, producing instant ear worms. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

Howard Davis: Byrneing Down the House - Spike Lee's American Utopia

Lee does an admirable job capturing Byrne's stunning live performance of his latest album, but the real star of the show is the staging. More>>


Howard Davis: The Phoenix Foundation Friend Ship Tour Docks in Wellington

A sense of local pride was certainly running high at the Opera House on Saturday night, as the lads ran through a tasty little set drawn mostly from their latest album Friend Ship (splash out for Xmas on the shocking pink extra-thick vinyl edition). More>>


Howard Davis: Avantdale Bowling Club

Auckland rapper and MC Tom Scott brought his stunning jazz-infused Taite Music Prize-winning project Avantdale Bowling Club to the Opera House headlining Wellington's 2020 Jazz Festival. More>>

Howard Davis: Troy Kingi Rules The San Fran

The award-winning Northland musician performed songs from his new record The Ghost of Freddie Cesar, the fourth installment in his 10/10/10 series - ten albums in ten years in ten genres. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 