Unique New Zealand Horror Film, THE TURN OF THE SCREW, To Be Released In Cinemas

Thursday, 14 January 2021, 3:30 pm
Press Release: Admit One

The New Zealand gothic horror THE TURN OF THE SCREW gets its highly anticipated nationwide cinematic release on 21 January.

Opening at Rialto Newmarket and The Capitol in Auckland, The Roxy in Wellington, and Alice Cinemas in Christchurch, the film will then tour the country throughout January and February.

Set on a stage in modern day New Zealand, a young actress, Julia, is a last minute replacement in a theatre production of the Henry James classic THE TURN OF THE SCREW, for the lead who suddenly pulled out a day before opening.

Arriving late at night, Julia must immediately go on stage and perform a dress rehearsal to an empty auditorium. As she interacts with other characters, Julia becomes immersed in the gothic horror production. As her terror increases, Julia begins to suspect that it’s not the fictitious house that’s haunted, but the theatre itself.

This truly unique adaptation of the classic ghost story has been compared to films like THE OTHERS and Lars Von Trier’s DOGVILLE, as well as the much-loved NT Live Productions.

THE TURN OF THE SCREW had its World Premiere at the 2020 Shanghai International Film Festival, and has garnered a number of official selections and awards overseas, including:

Official Selection: Shanghai International Film Festival 2020

Official Selection: China Golden Rooster Awards 2020 (Chinese Oscars)

Official Selection: Terror In the Bay Film Festival 2020 (Canada)

Winner - Best Picture: Istanbul Film Awards 2020

Winner - Best Horror Film: L’Age d’Or International Arthouse Film Festival 2020

Winner - Best Horror Film: Chicago Indie Film Awards 2020

Despite the challenges Covid-19 has bought to the film industry across the world, THE TURN OF THE SCREW’s post production was able to be completed during lockdown in time for its World Premiere in Shanghai. All three screenings in Shanghai sold out within an hour of tickets going on sale.

“We’re incredibly fortunate to be able to screen our film in cinemas for a New Zealand audience, when Covid has ruined domestic cinematic release opportunities for filmmakers across the world,” says director Alex Galvin. “We can’t wait for people to experience it the way it was meant to be seen.”

Written and directed by Alex Galvin, and released by Admit One Entertainment, THE TURN OF THE SCREW is produced by Nicola Peeperkorn (The Chills, Six60: Till The Lights Go Out), Emma Beale, Alex Galvin and Ed Sampson, and executive produced by James Partridge and John McKay. The film stars Greer Phillips, Ralph Johnson, Jane Waddell, Sarah Munn, Ella Olssen, Alex Usher and Ben Fransham (What We Do in the Shadows).

For more information on the film, release schedule, screening times, and tickets visit www.turnofthescrewfilm.com

For the poster, stills and trailer file, please click on the link:

https://www.dropbox.com/sh/3q2bvzas4vddp85/AAAEMdZAzGf4QAKezEp7hFVfa?dl=0

 

