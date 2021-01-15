Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Spark Sport ‘a Perfect Fit’ For Castrol TRS

Friday, 15 January 2021, 3:34 pm
Press Release: Toyota GAZOO Racing New Zealand

TOYOTA GAZOO Racing New Zealand has welcomed yesterday's news that its 2021 Castrol Toyota Racing Series will be streamed live and on-demand on Spark Sport's growing broadcast platform.

The series has always enjoyed TV coverage but the move to a fully online product will make it accessible to many more domestic fans and potentially a much wider international audience.

The new broadcasting deal encompasses live coverage of the forthcoming New Zealand Grand Prix meeting at Hampton Downs Motorsport Park on January 22-24 and the Castrol Toyota Racing Series meeting at Manfeild over the February 12-14 weekend.

The forthcoming Grand Prix meeting will be the largest and highest profile motorsport event in well over a year and will feature some huge names in Shane van Gisbergen, Greg Murphy, Daniel Gaunt, Chris van der Drift and André Heimgartner, as well as up and coming young Kiwi racers Matthew Payne, Billy Frazer, Josh Bethune and Kaleb Ngatoa in a field of 16 competitors.

"Although it's a very different looking series this year, the forthcoming Grand Prix is a great way to start," explained General Manager of Motorsport, Andrew Davis. "With Spark Sport already broadcasting F1, F2 and F3 live and on-demand it is a natural fit to add a top level domestic championship like the Castrol Toyota Racing Series to the portfolio.

"We've obviously seen eighteen of our drivers graduate to F1 in racing or testing roles and on the 2021 F1 grid we will see five of them, Lando Norris, Lance Stroll, Nicolas Latifi and the latest additions Nikita Mazepin and Yuki Tsunoda, who raced as recently as 2020 in New Zealand. That means 25% of the field are TRS graduates.

"We also have Liam Lawson and Marcus Armstrong in F2 and other drivers rising through the ranks, that's a trend that will continue and one which the motorsport world is well aware of. TRS is an important series and although it is different this year with the COVID-19 factor, it is and will remain a perfect fit as motorsport broadcasting continues to evolve with new broadcasting and viewing technologies."

With the TRS series going online, it represents an interesting new part of a relationship between Toyota New Zealand and Spark. The pair have formed a strong partnership around innovation trialling world leading 5G and IoT (Internet of Things) solutions to enhance the customer experience.

“We are excited to extend this relationship even further and can't wait to start showing these innovations off to our customers as we bring mobility for all,” added Davis. “We will be offering a sneak peak at the Toyota Festival on the 30th of January at Hampton Downs.”

Viewers preferring the traditional free to air model to watch the Grand Prix will also be able to enjoy a highlights package on TV3's Sunday CRC Motorsport show.


2021 Castrol Toyota Racing Series

Round 1: Hampton Downs - 22nd –24th January 66th New Zealand Grand Prix
Round 2: Hampton Downs - 29th –30th January
Round 3: Manfeild - 12th –14th February

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Toyota GAZOO Racing New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Benjamin Ree's The Painter and The Thief

The Norwegian filmmaker had long been fascinated by art thieves who commit high-stakes crimes with a delicate touch when a chance Google search in 2015 uncovered a botched heist in Oslo. More>>


Howard Davis: Anna Coddington Beams

Anna Coddington's thin, wispy vocals fit her songs beautifully, providing a wonderful lilting quality that pervades her latest album, producing instant ear worms. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

Howard Davis: Byrneing Down the House - Spike Lee's American Utopia

Lee does an admirable job capturing Byrne's stunning live performance of his latest album, but the real star of the show is the staging. More>>


Howard Davis: The Phoenix Foundation Friend Ship Tour Docks in Wellington

A sense of local pride was certainly running high at the Opera House on Saturday night, as the lads ran through a tasty little set drawn mostly from their latest album Friend Ship (splash out for Xmas on the shocking pink extra-thick vinyl edition). More>>


Howard Davis: Avantdale Bowling Club

Auckland rapper and MC Tom Scott brought his stunning jazz-infused Taite Music Prize-winning project Avantdale Bowling Club to the Opera House headlining Wellington's 2020 Jazz Festival. More>>

Howard Davis: Troy Kingi Rules The San Fran

The award-winning Northland musician performed songs from his new record The Ghost of Freddie Cesar, the fourth installment in his 10/10/10 series - ten albums in ten years in ten genres. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 