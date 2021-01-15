15th Annual Burt Munro Challenge Less Than A Month Away

The Southland Motorcycle Club are excited to present the 15th Burt Munro Challenge. The Challenge is less than a month away and it’s all go with competitor registrations closing soon on January 24th .

President’s Message

The Southland Motorcycle Club is thrilled to bring you the 15th Burt Munro Challenge, we look forward to meeting those joining us for the first time and catching up with everyone from past years!

You’re in for an adventure like no other, enjoy your break from the everyday, and make an offering to the God of Speed. Don’t you be worrying about what the weather might bring, it’s going to be spectacular! Whether you like high speed rockets of Teretonga, or the noise and smell of burning rubber, we have it all. Make yourself at home and enjoy our great hospitality.

The Burt is what you make it. Camp at the rally site, book a motel or a hotel whatever spins your wheels, just know that Southland looks forward to welcoming you.

A massive thanks to our fantastic sponsors, it’s great to have you as part of our team, we appreciate your continued support allowing us to create an event to remember. To the ILT Foundation, Invercargill City Council, Jack Daniels, E Hayes & Sons, Star Insurance, Harley-Davidson, Honda, Indian Motorcycle, Shiny Side Up and all of the local businesses and organisations that continue to support us each year, a huge thank you.

Cheers to the Burt Munro Challenge committee, your hours of effort are valued, your commitment and passion is appreciated and cherished by so many! And thank you to our competitors and spectators for heading South, you’re in for “one hell of a week”! Remember, it’s not a race to get here so allow yourself plenty of time and ride safely.

Burt Munro Challenge History

Join us in Invercargill, New Zealand for the 15th annual Burt Munro Challenge.

The Burt Munro Challenge draws riders and spectators from all over New Zealand and features a number of racing disciplines including a Hill Climb, Beach Racing, Track Sprint Racing, Speedway, Drag racing and Street Racing. Held annually in February, it’s a highlight of the New Zealand motorcycle events calendar and is recognised by many as the largest rally in the southern hemisphere.

Now in its 15th year, the Burt Munro Challenge pays homage to New Zealand’s legend of speed, Burt Munro, with four incredible days of racing.

Burt Munro was an extraordinary character who represented real, kiwi attributes and helped put Southland on the map. Born in the rural Southland town of Edendale, Munro dedicated a significant part of his life to motorcycles and motorcycle racing, setting a number of speed records in New Zealand in the 1940s and 1950s, and competing at the Bonneville Salt Flats in Utah, United States.

On his trip to Bonneville in 1967, Munro set a land speed record of 183.58mph in his Indian streamliner– a record that still stands to this day. To celebrate this feat, Munro was inducted into the Motorcycling New Zealand Hall of Fame in 2016 and two replicas of Burt’s bike now stand pride of place at Wellington’s Te Papa Museum for visitors to enjoy and learn more about Southland’s legend of speed.

Munro’s international success inspired the 2005 film, ‘The World’s Fastest Indian’ and in 2006 the Southland Motorcycle Club held the inaugural Burt Munro Challenge as a way to celebrate Munro and give riders the chance to replicate his racing success on the tracks he himself trained and competed on.

The Challenge has forged a name for itself as one of New Zealand’s major motorsport events with six racing disciplines, including a hill climb, drag racing, beach racing, sprint races, speedway and street races.

Each year the Challenge continues to evolve as an iconic racing event. The Rally site at Oreti Park provides a unique experience for Burt Munro attendees with easy access to several of the racing venues, entertainment and extensive rally facilities.

Aside from a range of racing to compete in and watch, Invercargill is also recognised as New Zealand’s classic motoring capital with impressive truck and motorcycle collections on offer for visitors to the Challenge.

It’s an exciting weekend for the South and whether you’re heading out to watch a race, participating or checking out the sights and sounds of Southland, please ride safe and enjoy yourself.

Ticketing Options:

ALL ACCESS Rally Pass: $120

This pass provides you with access to all Burt Munro Challenge racing events, access to the Burt Munro Rally Site, including evening entertainment on Friday and Saturday night and/or camping facilities at Oreti Park.

GENERAL Rally Pass: $60

This pass gives you a 50% discount to all Burt Munro Challenge racing events ($10 instead of $20 per race event), access to the Burt Munro Rally Site to enjoy our evening entertainment (Friday and Saturday nights) and/or camping facilities including showers at Oreti Park. This pass will suit those who intend on seeing 2-3 of the racing events. Child 5-15yrs: $20

SPECTATOR SPECIAL $99

This special allows you to purchase tickets to attend all six Burt Munro Challenge racing events (saving $21) Note: NO ACCESS PERMITTED to the Burt Munro Rally Site at Oreti Park.

INDIVIDUAL SPECTATOR TICKET $20

Select which Burt Munro Challenge racing event/s you will attend, and purchase individual racing event tickets for $20. Note: NO ACCESS PERMITTED to the Burt Munro Rally Site at Oreti Park.

Racing Events Include:

Southland Honda “Have a Go Day”

Wednesday 10 February 2021

Sign in 8:30am - Track time 9:30am - 4:30pm

Star Insurance NZ Hill Climb Champs

10:00am Thursday 11 February 2021. Flagstaff Road, Bluff

8am sign in, 9am riders briefing - 10am racing starts

Harley-Davidson Twilight Drag Racing

6pm Thursday 11 February 2021. Teretonga Park, Sandy Point

4.00pm – 5:00pm sign in and machine check

5.45pm riders briefing - 6.00pm Racing Starts

Indian Motorcycle NZ Beach Racing Champs

6pm Friday 12 February 2021. Start Oreti Beach, Otatara, Invercargill

3:30pm sign in, 4:30pm riders briefing

6pm racing starts

E Hayes & Sons Teretonga Sprint Races

9am Saturday 13 February 2021. Teretonga Park, Invercargill

Sign in Saturday 7:00am, riders briefing 8:00am

9.00am racing starts

Super Seller Shelley Sievwright Oreti Park Speedway

3pm Saturday 13 February 2021. Oreti Park Speedway, Pit Road, Invercargill

10am - 12pm sign in & vehicle checking - 3.00pm racing starts

Honda Invercargill Street Races

9am Sunday 9 February 2020. Bill Richardson Drive, Invercargill

Sign in 7:30am, riders briefing 8:30am - 9.00am racing starts

© Scoop Media

