Kiwi Musician Debuts Band’s Single In Vietnam

Southern Hemisphere Indie/Rock trio SHADYLANES release their latest music video and debut single ‘Just My Type (feat. Tabitha)’ to an international reception.

Danang, Vietnam - On January 8th, 2021, Hamilton musician Daniel Yarranton, along with his Vietnam-based band SHADYLANES, released their music video for the worldwide debut of their single titled ‘Just My Type (feat. Tabitha)’.

The Indie/Rock band is made up of an energetic trio from the Southern Hemisphere who met in Hanoi, Vietnam: Daniel Yarranton (Hamilton, New Zealand) on drums, Rowan Nelsen (Cape Town, South Africa) on vocals and guitar, and Nache Chan (Melbourne, Australia) on bass.

In April, 2020, SHADYLANES was due to record their debut EP ‘The Happening’ in Thailand with world renowned ARIA nominated producer Shane Edwards (Sticky Fingers, The Libertines, Northlane, Hans Zimmer) which was postponed due to the global pandemic.

Thanks to Vietnam’s successful management of COVID-19, SHADYLANES’ has been able to independently record four songs and music videos under the album title ‘The Lockdown: B-sides from The Happening’, release an English cover of BLACKPINK’s ‘Lovesick Girls’ and they have continued to write, record and produce songs to release more singles in the coming months.

“‘Just My Type (feat. Tabitha)’ is an ode to moments of resisting love for the sake of pursuing your dreams”, says Nache Chan, SHADYLANE’s bassist. “It encapsulates the feeling of not wanting to be distracted from your goals, even by the right person.”

The music video was filmed by Son Hai Productions who worked with the band over three days shooting at several sites in Danang to capture the essence of the city they call their “second home”.

SHADYLANES relocated to Danang in September 2020 after establishing the band in Hanoi where they rose rapidly in the local music scene, regularly playing shows around Vietnam, as well as featuring on national news station VTV and being the only foreign band showcased on Bandland Channel.

SHADYLANES’ presence both on stage and online has grown their Vietnamese audience, with public interest escalating in January, 2020, due to the band’s cover of Vietnam pop song, ‘Mưn Rưu T Tình’ by BigDaddy x Emily, which garnered nearly 30,000 views on Facebook and even grabbed the attention of the original artist BigDaddy who commented on the video, “I love this cover. Thank you guys”.

“As a band, we’re devoted to growing our brand and skillset to higher levels with each and every new release,” says Chan. “We’re adamant about keeping things rolling while the world is shut down which means recording, producing and mixing all our material in the confines of my apartment”.

Facebook // www.facebook.com/shadylanes.band/

Instagram // www.instagram.com/shadylanes.band

YouTube // www.youtube.com/shadylanes

Website // www.shadylanesband.com

Spotify // https://open.spotify.com/artist/3OTn0T15DCaY5EyEp30HPf?si=4cbhU7YjSfG6Ain8SGtqdg

