Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Kiwi Musician Debuts Band’s Single In Vietnam

Sunday, 17 January 2021, 4:23 pm
Press Release: Shady Lanes Band

Southern Hemisphere Indie/Rock trio SHADYLANES release their latest music video and debut single ‘Just My Type (feat. Tabitha)’ to an international reception.

Danang, Vietnam - On January 8th, 2021, Hamilton musician Daniel Yarranton, along with his Vietnam-based band SHADYLANES, released their music video for the worldwide debut of their single titled ‘Just My Type (feat. Tabitha)’.

The Indie/Rock band is made up of an energetic trio from the Southern Hemisphere who met in Hanoi, Vietnam: Daniel Yarranton (Hamilton, New Zealand) on drums, Rowan Nelsen (Cape Town, South Africa) on vocals and guitar, and Nache Chan (Melbourne, Australia) on bass.

In April, 2020, SHADYLANES was due to record their debut EP ‘The Happening’ in Thailand with world renowned ARIA nominated producer Shane Edwards (Sticky Fingers, The Libertines, Northlane, Hans Zimmer) which was postponed due to the global pandemic.

Thanks to Vietnam’s successful management of COVID-19, SHADYLANES’ has been able to independently record four songs and music videos under the album title ‘The Lockdown: B-sides from The Happening’, release an English cover of BLACKPINK’s ‘Lovesick Girls’ and they have continued to write, record and produce songs to release more singles in the coming months.

“‘Just My Type (feat. Tabitha)’ is an ode to moments of resisting love for the sake of pursuing your dreams”, says Nache Chan, SHADYLANE’s bassist. “It encapsulates the feeling of not wanting to be distracted from your goals, even by the right person.”

The music video was filmed by Son Hai Productions who worked with the band over three days shooting at several sites in Danang to capture the essence of the city they call their “second home”.

SHADYLANES relocated to Danang in September 2020 after establishing the band in Hanoi where they rose rapidly in the local music scene, regularly playing shows around Vietnam, as well as featuring on national news station VTV and being the only foreign band showcased on Bandland Channel.

SHADYLANES’ presence both on stage and online has grown their Vietnamese audience, with public interest escalating in January, 2020, due to the band’s cover of Vietnam pop song, ‘Mưn Rưu T Tình’ by BigDaddy x Emily, which garnered nearly 30,000 views on Facebook and even grabbed the attention of the original artist BigDaddy who commented on the video, “I love this cover. Thank you guys”.

“As a band, we’re devoted to growing our brand and skillset to higher levels with each and every new release,” says Chan. “We’re adamant about keeping things rolling while the world is shut down which means recording, producing and mixing all our material in the confines of my apartment”.

Facebook // www.facebook.com/shadylanes.band/

Instagram // www.instagram.com/shadylanes.band

YouTube // www.youtube.com/shadylanes

Website // www.shadylanesband.com

Spotify // https://open.spotify.com/artist/3OTn0T15DCaY5EyEp30HPf?si=4cbhU7YjSfG6Ain8SGtqdg

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Shady Lanes Band on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Benjamin Ree's The Painter and The Thief

The Norwegian filmmaker had long been fascinated by art thieves who commit high-stakes crimes with a delicate touch when a chance Google search in 2015 uncovered a botched heist in Oslo. More>>


Howard Davis: Anna Coddington Beams

Anna Coddington's thin, wispy vocals fit her songs beautifully, providing a wonderful lilting quality that pervades her latest album, producing instant ear worms. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

Howard Davis: Byrneing Down the House - Spike Lee's American Utopia

Lee does an admirable job capturing Byrne's stunning live performance of his latest album, but the real star of the show is the staging. More>>


Howard Davis: The Phoenix Foundation Friend Ship Tour Docks in Wellington

A sense of local pride was certainly running high at the Opera House on Saturday night, as the lads ran through a tasty little set drawn mostly from their latest album Friend Ship (splash out for Xmas on the shocking pink extra-thick vinyl edition). More>>


Howard Davis: Avantdale Bowling Club

Auckland rapper and MC Tom Scott brought his stunning jazz-infused Taite Music Prize-winning project Avantdale Bowling Club to the Opera House headlining Wellington's 2020 Jazz Festival. More>>

Howard Davis: Troy Kingi Rules The San Fran

The award-winning Northland musician performed songs from his new record The Ghost of Freddie Cesar, the fourth installment in his 10/10/10 series - ten albums in ten years in ten genres. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 