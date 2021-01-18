Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Howard Morrison Quartet NZ Tour - Starts Feb 21 - Line-up Change

Monday, 18 January 2021, 7:08 am
Press Release: Pacific Entertainment

Pacific Entertainment regrets to announce that, on the advice of his doctor, following a serious injury it has been necessary to replace Andre King as the fourth member of The Howard Morrison Quartet Take Two.

Now joining Howard Morrison Jnr, Russell Harrison and Chris Powley on the tour in February is Jack Grace who has been rehearsing with the group for the past two months while awaiting news on Andre’s recovery to ensure there would be no negative impact on the show or our audience should a last minute substitution become necessary.

A consummate singer, actor, producer, entertainment manager and music teacher, Jack Grace is well qualified to replace Andre on the tour. Hailing from Rotorua growing up alongside the Morrison family, Jack made an immediate impact on his first professional foray into the entertainment scene in 1984 by winning two talent contests and the attention of Eddie Hegan, who immediately signed him to his talent agency alongside New Zealand entertainment icons such as Ray Columbus, Ray Woolf and Billy T James. Noted for his dynamic musical style, since then Jack has performed with some of the music industry’s best, both locally and overseas, including his music heroes, Tom Jones and Engelbert Humperdinck, and expanded his talents into many aspects of the industry. Since returning home, Jack has been teaching music and investing back into the country that started his music career. He is looking forward to this opportunity to work with his long-time friends as they celebrate the NZ entertainment phenomenon that was the original Howard Morrison Quartet.

Timed to mark the 10 year anniversary of Sir Howard’s passing, The Howard Morrison Quartet Take Two will faithfully recreate a trip down memory lane for the followers of the original showband with superb vocals, entertainment, and first hand family stories, plus will add some new songs and magic of their own. The new quartet led by Howard Morrison Jnr perfectly fill the void left behind by their forebears, introducing a new generation to the special mix of impressive vocals and family-friendly fun that was the hallmark of the originals. It is great entertainment for all ages.

FEBRUARY 2021 TOUR DATES:

Tues 9 - Tauranga, Baycourt Theatre, www.eventfinda.co.nz
Wed 10 - Napier, Municipal Theatre, www.ticketek.co.nz
Thurs 11 - Wellington, Opera House, www.ticketmaster.co.nz
Sun 14 - Blenheim, ASB Marlborough Theatre, www.ticketek.co.nz
Tues 16 - Nelson, Theatre Royal, www.eventfinda.co.nz
Wed 17 - Greymouth, Regent Theatre, book at the Greymouth Theatre
Thurs 18 - Christchurch, James Hay Theatre, www.ticketek.co.nz
Sat 20 – Dunedin, Town Hall, Glenroy Room, www.ticketmaster.co.nz
Sun 21 – Invercargill, Civic Theatre, www.ticketek.co.nz
Wed 24 - Palmerston North, Regent, www.ticketek.co.nz
Thurs 25 - New Plymouth, Theatre Royal, www.ticketek.co.nz
Fri 26 - Hamilton, Clarence Street Theatre, www.ticketek.co.nz
Sat 27 - Auckland, Bruce Mason Centre, www.ticketmaster.co.nz
Sun 28 - Whangarei, Forum North, www.ticketek.co.nz

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Pacific Entertainment on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Benjamin Ree's The Painter and The Thief

The Norwegian filmmaker had long been fascinated by art thieves who commit high-stakes crimes with a delicate touch when a chance Google search in 2015 uncovered a botched heist in Oslo. More>>


Howard Davis: Anna Coddington Beams

Anna Coddington's thin, wispy vocals fit her songs beautifully, providing a wonderful lilting quality that pervades her latest album, producing instant ear worms. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

Howard Davis: Byrneing Down the House - Spike Lee's American Utopia

Lee does an admirable job capturing Byrne's stunning live performance of his latest album, but the real star of the show is the staging. More>>


Howard Davis: The Phoenix Foundation Friend Ship Tour Docks in Wellington

A sense of local pride was certainly running high at the Opera House on Saturday night, as the lads ran through a tasty little set drawn mostly from their latest album Friend Ship (splash out for Xmas on the shocking pink extra-thick vinyl edition). More>>


Howard Davis: Avantdale Bowling Club

Auckland rapper and MC Tom Scott brought his stunning jazz-infused Taite Music Prize-winning project Avantdale Bowling Club to the Opera House headlining Wellington's 2020 Jazz Festival. More>>

Howard Davis: Troy Kingi Rules The San Fran

The award-winning Northland musician performed songs from his new record The Ghost of Freddie Cesar, the fourth installment in his 10/10/10 series - ten albums in ten years in ten genres. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 